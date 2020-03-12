Alex Greaves
Alex Greaves is head of residential investment at M&G Real Estate
How to bring energy to buildings
Operating assets are the buzz phrase in real estate alternatives, yet investors have become increasingly comfortable with the reputational risk that comes with owning assets that are intrinsically linked with people’s lives.
Housebuilders look to investors
One of London’s popular locations for housebuilding saw a startlingly low number of private sale construction starts in the first quarter of 2019. In Zone 2 just outside central London, only 77 new homes got under way, according to research by Molior London. That’s 97% lower than the 2015 peak ...
The build-to-rent sector stands up
Recently, I received in my inbox a portfolio of three assets offered for investment, comprising a couple of thousand units, set to reach practical completion next year.
If BTR is to evolve, we need to use data more effectively
The build-to-rent (BTR) sector continues to grow strongly, backed by government support and housing need.
Build-to-rent comes of age – and drives up standards
The build-to-rent (BTR) sector is now firmly on the UK’s housing map, backed by cross-party political support.
End of year expert opinion
The target set in the Budget to build 300,000 homes is ambitious, considering efforts to date have been largely unsuccessful in tackling the housing supply/demand imbalance.
Amid uncertainty, the PRS market powers ahead
The housing market remained resilient after the EU referendum, but is now showing signs of moderation. The slowdown in house price inflation, mortgage approvals and transaction volumes has started to gather pace since the start of the year.
Build-to-rent is evolving into a competitive sector
Following the general election, there is yet again uncertainty surrounding the politics of the UK housing market. The housing minister has changed, with Gavin Barwell losing his seat, replaced by Alok Sharma.
The white paper was no whitewash for BTR investors
In a 12-month period that has brought us not just Brexit but also US president Donald Trump, the government’s housing white paper was never going to set the media world alight.
To make big changes you first need to think small
The use of therapeutic use exemptions may have cast a pall over British cycling recently, but the ‘marginal gains’ policy pioneered by Sir David Brailsford and Team Sky still holds: sweating the small stuff can pay big.
PRS foundations remain firm in wake of Brexit vote
A short while ago the unthinkable happened.
The residential sector’s cloud has a silver lining
Just as rain fell on the real estate professionals gathered at the Mipim conference in Cannes last month, so clouds seem to have gathered over the UK property market.
Institutions should take advantage of exemption from 3% hike in stamp duty
Renting has become a rite of passage for young Britons - not just through necessity but also through choice.
We must unite to build quality homes nation needs
Britain badly needs more quality homes. On the surface, everyone wants to make this happen - the public, government, housing associations, landowners, developers and housebuilders, construction firms and institutional investors.
Investors should partner housebuilders for PRS profit
To build or not to build? That is the question - not for Hamlet, of course, but for real estate investors. In the private rented sector (PRS), the answer is a resounding yes.
Learning the language of commercial property
Mipim brought together thousands of people from all over Europe and even the world. From conference halls to yacht parties, they all found one common language in real estate.
Housing outlook remains sunny despite chilly spell
As the autumn chill sweeps through the streets of London, so signs of a cooling in the house market begin to appear. But what is the longer-term forecast?
Why the UK should look overseas to invigorate the rental sector
Imagine a sunny summer’s day. You are stretched out on a lounger in a beautiful roof garden, enjoying stunning city views and a cool drink.
Returns from private-rented sector shouldn’t be resi’s best kept secret
As the real estate world’s investors, brokers, consultants, lawyers and the like enjoy a week on the sandy beaches of Cannes, I am among a growing band of specialists acquiring build-to-rent UK housing trying to be heard over the din of commercial deal making, schmoozing and “my yacht is bigger ...