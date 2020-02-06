Allan Lockhart
Allan Lockhart is chief executive of NewRiver REIT
Retail will always have a place
The end of 2019 ushered in a calmer UK political climate after the Conservatives’ decisive general election victory.
It was a stellar year, but I’m sceptical of a Goldilocks scenario for 2018
Predicting is an unpredictable pursuit, but, in my Property Week article a year ago, I did forecast that the surprise of 2017 would be the bounce-back of UK-listed real estate equities.
Listed sector bounces back as specialist strategies pay off
“Perhaps the surprise of 2017 will be the outperformance of the UK-quoted real estate sector against the wider equity markets” was the closing sentence in my January column.
Middle-aged consumers have the deepest pockets
“Age doesn’t matter, unless you are a cheese,” according to Luis Buñuel. I would argue otherwise.
2017 Predictions: surprise of 2017 could be the bounce-back of UK real estate
What a year 2016 was! Who would have thought last January that the UK would vote to leave the European Union, Donald Trump would win the US election and Leicester City would win the Premier League.
Expect the unexpected in the second half of the year
The first six months of 2016 were challenging for the quoted real estate sector, ending a fantastic run of out-performance against the wider equity markets.
Another great year for real estate as returns smash those of other sectors
Welcome to 2016, a US election year, and therefore appropriate to start with a quote from former US president, Franklin D Roosevelt: “Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full and managed with reasonable care, it is ...
Real estate is set to out-perform the wider equity markets once again
Globally, 2014 was an excellent year for real estate with the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index delivering a USD return of 14.73% and the US index leading the way with a sparkling performance of 30.43%.
Bigger data is leading to better customer experiences in-store
We recently contributed to the BCSC Technology Trends report, an exploration of how technology trends affect the property industry with particular focus on the retail sector and shopping centres.
The large cap companies are marching back into the top 10
In my article for Property Week on 10 January, I concluded that given the outperformance by global equities and real estate in 2013, it was unlikely that the level of returns could be sustained into 2014.
Listed propcos struck back in the year of the snake
Chinese astrology dictates that those born in the year of the snake are smart people. For snakes that invested in equities in 2013, it has been an outstanding year.
Reduced exposure to debt will give shopping centres a new lease of life
In 2008, at the start of the credit crunch, when we were planning the creation of NewRiver Retail, we quickly realised how important the banks were going to be in determining liquidity and pricing in the UK commercial real estate markets.
At 60, it’s time for this act to be retired
The relationship between landlord and tenant has effectively been governed for the last 60 years by the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.
Focus, people — specialised property companies produce bigger returns
Market watchers will be keeping a close eye on Hammerson following its bold decision to focus entirely on the retail sector. Giving up a lifetime of diversification will not have come easily.