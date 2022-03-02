Amanda Clack
Amanda Clack is an executive director and head of strategic advisory at CBRE
Levelling up: collaborating to deliver
How can the private sector bring its skills to deliver the levelling-up agenda through real assets?
Act now for a sustainable future
The built environment covers a diverse range of buildings, from listed historic ones through to the latest in new builds, but the focus must be on decarbonising existing stock, given that 80% of our building requirements for 2050 have already been constructed.
A new platform for regeneration
Real assets provide a great opportunity where real estate meets infrastructure.
It’s time to kickstart a cities revival
As we emerge from the lockdowns and Covid-19 pandemic, our cities eagerly await a new normality and for the streets, pavements, cafés, bars and businesses to again become their vibrant heartbeat.
It’s time for property to transform
In my 2021 predictions, I acknowledged that in many aspects, our thinking had moved forward a decade in 10 months.
A glimmer of hope for our cities
After what, thanks to Covid-19, can only be described as the global annus horribilis that is 2020, we can at least see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the wonders of science in creating a vaccine.
Building back to a green future
In a speech at the end of June, Boris Johnson said: “This moment gives us a much greater chance to be radical and to do things differently… to build back better… to build back bolder. This infrastructure revolution will allow us to end that chronic failure of the British state: ...
Creating the new office normal
Our CBRE EMEA Occupier Survey 2020, published this week, is a timely reminder of why now more than ever, as we look at returning to office-based work, we need to focus on strategic decision-making that combines the ‘people agenda’ with a robust real estate and technology strategy.
Moving from crisis to opportunity
Covid-19 has had a massive impact on our world. As we go through the three R’s – responding, resilience, reimagining – now is the time to consider how we could emerge to be stronger, leaner and more effective.
Building with the planet in mind
Having supported the launch of the National Infrastructure Commission’s report this month setting out the UK’s first design principles for infrastructure around climate, people, places and value, I have to wonder what role we as built environment professionals should have around the environmental, social and corporate governance agenda. The answer, ...
We need all types of homes
Everyone aspires to have a place they can call home. Generating enough homes to service demand is the key to unlocking the housing shortage.
Creating a layered legacy for our cities is key
The future of cities is something that has fascinated me throughout my career. Working on major projects with long timeframes, I’ve had to stay grounded in current commercial conditions, while simultaneously focused on the vision of the future being created, the legacy I’m a part of.
Data is king – and that isn't going to change with GDPR
When I talk about the future of real estate, I often get challenged when I raise concerns over the pace of technological change and its impact on the built environment and professionals within it.
Urbanity is key to making megacities work
The key theme this year at Mipim was urbanity – bringing increasing numbers of people in cities together through placemaking.