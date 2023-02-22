Andrew Hillier
Andrew is Features Editor at Property Week.
Earls Court regeneration relaunched with revamped masterplan
The developer behind the Earls Court regeneration scheme in west London has unveiled a new masterplan for the 40-acre site that includes the creation of 4,500 homes and a city park.
- Insight
Pushing the boundaries: interview with Avison Young principal and UK chair, Jo Davis
Avison Young UK is embarking on a major new strategy that it hopes will put it ahead of other advisory firms. Jo Davis, principal and UK executive chair at the business, tells Andy Hillier what it entails.
- Markets
A new chapter for old storeys
Heritage buildings are finding a new lease of life as unique office spaces.
- Insight
Sharp drop in I&L spend at the tail end of 2022
Investment in industrial and logistics properties plummeted in Q4 2022 after the strongest-ever start to a year.
- Insight
SEGRO: Green giant
Industrial specialist SEGRO has transformed a fire-damaged industrial site in north London into one of the most sustainable warehouse developments in the UK.
- Insight
Rise of the robots
The year has started with one question firmly front of mind in the industrial and logistics (I&L) space: has the bubble finally burst or is the sector merely experiencing a temporary dip?
- Insight
Street-level drive for regeneration
Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, tells Property Week why he’s confident the region will deliver on its 2031 housing targets and what lies behind its success in securing billions of pounds from developers.
- News
Student Accommodation conference: Skills gap holding back PBSA’s sustainability aims
A lack of skills is holding the student accommodation sector back from achieving its sustainability targets, delegates were told at Property Week’s Student Accommodation Conference yesterday.
- Insight
Cambridge’s new course
An ambitious scheme in north-east Cambridge will convert a wastewater treatment plant into a new 5,600-home development. Andy Hillier reports.
- Markets
Easing the university squeeze
As 2.39 students compete for each available bed, how can the sector help? Andy Hillier reports.
- Insight
Demand for tailored space remains high
With a vacancy rate of just 3.3% across the UK, rents should stay robust despite current economic conditions.
- Insight
EV revolution lights the way
Electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way in the space of a few short years. Once ridiculed for their short ranges and odd looks, electric cars, scooters and vans are now a familiar sight on our roads as EV technology has improved and owners and business have bought into ...
- Insight
Dudley transformed
The West Midlands town has taken an alternative approach to urban regeneration. Andy Hillier asks whether it could offer a blueprint for other town centres struggling with a legacy of redundant buildings.
- News
Property Week’s WorkSpace Conference rearranged for 21 November
Property Week’s WorkSpace Conference & Showcase will now take place on Monday 21 November to avoid planned rail and tube strikes.
- Insight
No stone unturned: interview with John Tonkiss
McCarthy Stone chief executive John Tonkiss tells Andy Hillier how the later-living specialist bounced back from the pandemic with a strategy based on affordability, flexibility and choice
- News
Peabody secures permission for 1,950 homes in south-east London
Housing association Peabody has been granted outline planning permission for 1,950 homes in Abbey Wood, south-east London.
- News
Southern Grove secures permission for £75m student scheme in Hackney
London-based developer Southern Grove has secured permission for a £75m mixed-use student accommodation scheme in Hackney Wick, east London.
- News
Fabrix hires chief investment officer
Real estate investor Fabrix has appointed Nicholas Schiloff as chief investment officer (CIO).
- News
Landsec urges government to strengthen net zero regulations
Landsec has called on the government to ramp up legislation to ensure the property sector hits net zero carbon targets.
- News
PLATFORM_ submits plans for 1,350 BTR apartments in Leeds
Build-to-rent (BTR) developer PLATFORM_ has submitted a planning application for a 1.3m sq ft mixed-use development on Sweet Street in Leeds.