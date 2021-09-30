Angelica Donati
Angelica Donati is chief executive of Donati Immobiliare
- Insight
Long-term action needed to safeguard Italy’s construction industry
Much has been said in recent months about the extraordinary, once-in-a-generation chance Italy has to kickstart its faltering economy thanks to the EU’s Recovery Fund, of which it is getting the lion’s share.
- Insight
Pandemic winners and losers
Now that 2020 is firmly in the past, it is time to look to the future with fresh resolve. Although we are far from clear of the pandemic, we can start to look forward to new beginnings.
- Insight
Construction set for tech boost
The world is rapidly – and perhaps irrevocably – changing around us, with Covid-19 acting as a catalyst.
- Insight
Weaker companies will fail unless they embrace tech
In my last column, in May, I looked at how tech adoption might change as a consequence of the current pandemic. In hindsight, I was perhaps too optimistic.
- Insight
What happens next? Angelica Donati’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
In the final part of our reforecast series, experts from proptech, flexible workspace, architecture and beyond share their predictions for the post-lockdown future.
- Insight
A silver lining in a year to forget
This has been a year to forget so far. On 20 February, global equity markets plunged in a crash rivalling the 2008 downturn. Though they have rallied thanks to central bank support, hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine and a rebound in business activity as governments ease lockdown, things could take ...
- Insight
Tech must go direct to end user
In the third quarter of last year, global venture investments into proptech reached $24.6bn, surpassing the most optimistic estimates for the year and putting the industry on track to comfortably exceed the $30bn full-year mark.
- Insight
Smart mobility drives smart cities
Modern urban logistics and transport networks are under pressure from many sources. According to PwC, people will continue to migrate from rural areas to cities and by 2050 the urban population will have increased by 75%.
- Insight
Get ready for the rise of contech
When considering technologies in the real estate space, most people think about advancements that tech can bring to property management, valuations, sales, lettings and many more functions in the asset management lifecycle.
- Insight
It pays to bet smart on proptech
Last year was a bumper one for proptech. Not only did tech giants continue to validate proptech, with investments such as Softbank’s big bets on WeWork, Oyo, Reonomy, OpenDoor and Compass, real estate investors piled in as well.
- Insight
2019 forecast: Angelica Donati (Donati Immobiliare)
”It will be a big year for construction tech, which has to date operated in the shadows compared with asset management and leasing-type operations”
- Insight
The greatest ROI technology provides is insight
The fact that proptech is not a passing fad has been amply proven.
- Insight
Tech is the catalyst for the service of real estate
The real estate industry appears to have reached a turning point. This time, I am not (just) talking about proptech. Slowly but surely, there has been a big shift away from traditional asset management and towards ’the service of real estate’.
- Insight
This is the year proptech comes of age
In my last column, I theorised that 2018 may be the year when proptech becomes mainstream, and tech 2.0 investments start bearing fruit. I referred to ‘deep’, data-driven technologies, and picked IA – intelligence augmentation – as the ‘one to watch’. With Q1 2018 well behind us, are there any ...
- Insight
Proptech has the investment – now it needs the data
Proptech talk: At the end of 2017, the RICS published an Insights Paper, co-authored by Saurabh Saxena and me, on the future of residential property in light of technological innovation in the space.