Arshad Bhatti, founder and chief executive, Apex Airspace
What happens next? Arshad Bhatti’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
In the second in our three-part series, figures from the residential and property finance sectors share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.
Airspace is the answer
The coronavirus crisis has affected every facet of our daily lives. The stalling economy is high on the news agenda, but people’s lives have faced a wall too, including when it comes to home ownership aspirations.
Housing: it’s time to reassess density
Editor: While the concept of social distancing has stalled the majority of the country’s housebuilding projects, it has also raised the question of whether today’s new homes and developments can handle future pandemics.
Why leasehold reform is essential
With a new government comes a new agenda, but some of the same arguments around leasehold reform continue to rumble on. This is perhaps to be expected, given that the UK uses a system of home ownership that is still rooted in medieval history.