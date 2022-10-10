Chris Mann
Chris is the Digital Editor at Property Week.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 8253 8739
- Email:
- chris.mann@propertyweek.com
- News
Kosy Living appoints new managing director
Alternative resi specialist Kosy Living has appointed Mark Hughes as its new managing director. He will be responsible for leading the group in its build-to-rent, co-living, purpose-built student accommodation and later co-living sectors.
- News
Microscope Ball raised a record amount for Muscular Dystrophy UK
After a cancellation in 2020 and reduced numbers in 2021, over 740 leading companies from the property industry made their way to the Hilton Park Lane for the sold out 38th Microscope Ball.
- Online
RESi360 event to go ahead as planned
After careful consideration, RESi360 will take place as planned on 20 and 21 September.
- Online
Kosy Living expand with new senior appointments
Kosy Living has appointed two new senior staff members following a recent recruitment drive. Eve Thomson has joined the team as Head of Marketing and Adam Wilkinson as Head of Planning.
- Online
Good mobile network coverage of vital importance when leasing space
A LinkedIn poll by Property Week on behalf of independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure – Shared Access – has revealed the importance placed on mobile connectivity when it comes to weighing up factors involved when leasing space.
- Online
Hollis poll reveals key barriers blocking fresh talent joining the industry
A recent LinkedIn poll by Property Week on behalf of international real estate consultant Hollis revealed the main barriers to attracting future talent into the real estate industry.
- Online
Barclays poll reveals majority yet to begin costing EPC transition
A LinkedIn poll conducted by Property Week on behalf of Barclays reveals that almost two-thirds (61%) of respondents have not yet costed their transition for getting buildings’ Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) to at least C by 2027, and B by 2030.
- Online
Power of Proptech survey 2022: last chance to win a set of Apple AirPods pro
Closing soon…now is the time to have your voices heard and provide valuable insight. All respondents to this short survey will be entered into a free prize-draw to win a set of Apple AirPods Pro, supplied by Freeths.
- Online
Korean car maker parks in Berkshire with new HQ deal
Korean car manufacturer Genesis has opened its first UK headquarters after agreeing a lease on offices in Maidenhead, Berkshire.
- Online
Hines sets net-zero goal across all its buildings by 2040
Hines has set a target of net-zero operational carbon by 2040 without purchasing carbon offsets.
- Online
CapitalRise structure £15.6m loan for Surrey housing development
CapitalRise has provided a £15.6m loan for the acquisition and development of five luxury houses on a 27-acre gated site in Farnham, Surrey, Property Week can reveal.
- Online
Manchester leaders to press government on ‘cut-price’ overground HS2 station
More than 50 political and business leaders are to lobby the government next week to reverse its decision to rule out an underground HS2 station in Manchester.
- Online
HBD reveals new Birmingham apartment scheme
Developer HBD has revealed plans for its newest project in Birmingham, a 420-apartment scheme alongside a double-height winter garden, called ‘Neighbourhood’.
- Online
Harris Associates announces global expansion with Edmund Tie
Property investment agency Harris Associates has announced it is expanding globally via a strategic partnership with consulting firm Edmund Tie. The move will give the agency a presence in several key Asian markets.
- News
Kosy Co Living release images of new Brighton multi-site development
Plans are underway to deliver Brighton’s first ever co-living and co-working urban village which will consist of 429 studio apartments across three adjacent property sites on Melbourne Street and Lewes Road.
- Online
Starz Real Estate secures additional funding to expand its credit platform
Starz Real Estate has secured additional institutional funding to originate up to €900m (£751m) of new commercial loans over the next two years.
- Online
Crest Nicholson to invest in staff mental health training
Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has announced a new partnership with mental fitness platform Fika to proactively prevent mental health decline and improve performance by building the mental fitness skills of its employees.
- Online
Laura Hines-Pierce promoted to co-CEO of Hines
Global real estate firm Hines has announced that Laura Hines-Pierce has been promoted to co-chief executive, effective immediately.
- Online
Great Marlborough Estates appoints agents for new Chiswick scheme
Great Marlborough Estates has appointed Knight Frank and JLL to deliver the sales and marketing of its latest scheme, Chiswick Green, which will see a total of 137 homes delivered.
- Online
The Cube live gameshow to come to Manchester Arndale
Urban Playground and its partner Objective Media Group are to open The Cube Live at Manchester Arndale, the first experiential retail spin-off from the ITV gameshow.