Ciaran Nerval
Ciaran is a news reporter at Property Week.
- Email:
- ciaran.nerval@emap.com
Pocket Living secures £100m to deliver 1,500 homes strategy
Housing developer Pocket Living has secured multi-site funding of up to £100m as part of its wider commitment to deliver 1,500 homes over the next five years.
Property sector’s net zero 2050 target ‘will be missed’
Nine in 10 senior property industry leaders think current government policy will fail to deliver a net zero property sector by 2050, with key figures warning that the industry will “continue to fall short of targets” unless pledges are turned into action.
Call to flip affordable homes viability model
Report presents public/private partnership model for half-market-rent homes
Q&A: LandAid event aims to tackle youth homelessness
Charity ambassador Gemma Copp talks about the return of SleepOut and her own homeless experience.
Administrators put £100m Brentford resi block up for sale
Administrators have put the £100m Parkview residential building in Brentford, West London, up for sale.
British Army partners with Taylor Wimpey to deliver 170 homes for service families
Soldiers and their families at the Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire are set to receive a total of 176 modern and sustainable houses following a landmark purchase agreement.
Industry Reacts: HMRC reports resi transactions fell in January
Provisional non-seasonally adjusted UK residential deals were down by an estimated 7% year on year in January, according to HM Revenues & Customs (HMRC).
Firethorn launches new Living Platform with senior appointment
Real estate investor and developer Firethorn Trust has launched a new Living platform, which will be headed up by senior appointment Marcus Weeks.
Kennedy Wilson signs lease agreements covering 37,000 sq ft at Manchester logistics park
International real estate investor Kennedy Wilson has secured around 37,000 sq ft of leases with five tenants at Towers Business Park in Manchester.
Plans for £35m resi scheme in Gloucestershire submitted
Premium housebuilder, Hayfield Homes, has submitted plans for a £35m sustainable residential scheme in a Gloucestershire village to Tewkesbury Borough Council (TBC).
London retailers could be set for £96m business rate boost
Retailers on London’s busiest shopping streets could see a £96m boost due to a significant decrease in their business rates liability, according to new analysis from Knight Frank.
Daggers drawn over MoD homes
A High Court case brought by Guy Hands’ Annington Homes over the government’s bid to reclaim an £8bn portfolio of military residential properties is being watched closely by property lawyers, who say the outcome could have further implications for the Leasehold Reform Act (LRA) 1967.
‘Awaab’s Law’ welcomed by housing associations
The social housing sector has welcomed proposed amendments to the Social Housing Regeneration Bill giving landlords deadlines to investigate and repair serious cases of damp and mould.
Q&A: Knight Frank’s Hyatt on new norms in lettings market
The estate agency’s head of residential discusses how it is adapting to a constantly changing environment.
Guy Hands’ Annington Homes takes government to High Court
Guy Hands’ property company, Annington Homes, has taken the government to the High Court in a bid to prevent the Ministry of Defence (MoD) reclaiming its residential portfolio.
Rapleys launches service to help housing associations register with social housing regulator
Rapleys has launched a consultancy service to help affordable housing providers register as ‘for-profit’ organisations with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
Notting Hill Genesis agrees 590 home deal
Notting Hill Genesis, the housing association, has made a partnership deal with property fund manager Resonance, which will see it take over 590 properties.
Gove pushes for Awaab’s Law
Housing secretary Michael Gove has announced social housing landlords will be responsible for damp and mould conditions as part of amendments to be made to the Social Housing Regeneration Bill (SHRB) to introduce ‘Awaab’s Law’.
House prices continue to slow in longest stretch since 2009
Nationwide’s latest house price index has revealed that UK house price growth slowed for five consecutive months from August 2022 to January 2023, the longest downwards stretch in 14 years.
Labour shortages and inflation continue to slow BTR growth
Rising inflation and labour shortages are continuing to hamper UK build-to-rent (BTR) developments, according to research from the British Property Federation (BPF).