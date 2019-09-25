Colette O'Shea
Colette O’Shea is managing director of the London portfolio at Landsec
Helping people find true value
It’s easy to take employment for granted. We establish a routine, learn new things, gain skills, make friends, earn money and progress through life. While this is a journey familiar to so many, for others this can seem out of reach.
SMEs want their name in lights
Competitive markets, the war to recruit the best talent and high expectations from employees mean there’s a lot for businesses to contend with when it comes to achieving their ambitions. Workplace cultures are evolving and businesses are having to adapt to accommodate these changing demands.
We all need to be responsible for making change happen
What am I worth? It’s a question that women in workplaces up and down the country have been asking themselves in recent months as they consider the implications of the gender pay gap.
Why does property lag behind other sectors on R&D?
Trends in the built environment come and go; what will never change is the underpinning fabric of why the built environment exists in the first place. From the dawn of man right up to today, humans have sought – and will always seek – safe spaces in which to collaborate, ...
We must plug the construction skills gaps to face Brexit
Building momentum: when it comes to Brexit, the only thing everyone can agree on is that no one can agree on exactly what will happen next.
Embracing tech to help our people help our customers
It was back in 2006 that we at Land Securities started our transformation of London’s Victoria with the redevelopment of 80-100 Victoria Street and Cardinal Place.
Sustainability issues offer opportunity for innovation
One of the big reasons a career in property appeals is its physicality.
Cater for customers, not just tenants
Demand for quality office space in London currently outstrips supply, prompting plenty of industry chatter about which developers are in the right place at the right time.
Construction needs diverse talents to thrive
It’s no secret that as construction in London gathers pace, skilled workers are in demand. By April, KPMG predicts we’ll be 150,000 skilled workers short in London and the South East.
Time to bring street food-cred to offices
A real mixed-use scheme will cater for the growing needs of office workers.
View from Victoria: smarter offices will attract smarter people
“We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us.” So said Winston Churchill and, more than 70 years on, it’s a maxim that is worth remembering.