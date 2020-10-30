Damien Sharkey
Damien Sharkey is managing director at HUB
- Professional
Housing can boost young people's life prospects
This summer, the LSE Centre for Economic Performance released a report entitled ‘Covid-19 and social mobility’, which said Britons under the age of 25 “face declining social mobility unless bold moves are made to create a fairer society”.
- News
ESG can’t be box-ticking exercise
This year, the World Economic Forum placed the climate emergency firmly at the top of the agenda for governments and corporates across the globe.
- Insight
Design vital to housing delivery
If developers learn one thing from this year’s Stirling Prize winner, it is that they should invest time and energy in pursuing good-quality architecture in residential schemes – but this does not have to mean higher costs.
- Insight
Relationships key to BTR success
Any successful project starts with a sound understanding of the planning and development context, but when it comes to the build- to-rent (BTR) sector, research and engagement must go above and beyond.