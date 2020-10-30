Damien Sharkey

Damien Sharkey is managing director at HUB

  • Young people in new home
    Professional

    Housing can boost young people's life prospects

    2020-10-30T00:00:00

    This summer, the LSE Centre for Economic Performance released a report entitled ‘Covid-19 and social mobility’, which said Britons under the age of 25 “face declining social mobility unless bold moves are made to create a fairer society”.

  • Planning and dev
    News

    ESG can’t be box-ticking exercise

    2020-02-21T00:00:00

    This year, the World Economic Forum placed the climate emergency firmly at the top of the agenda for governments and corporates across the globe.

  • Planning
    Insight

    Design vital to housing delivery

    2019-10-31T00:00:00

    If developers learn one thing from this year’s Stirling Prize winner, it is that they should invest time and energy in pursuing good-quality architecture in residential schemes – but this does not have to mean higher costs.

  • HUB CHESTERFIELD_HOUSE_CGI
    Insight

    Relationships key to BTR success

    2019-08-28T23:00:00

    Any successful project starts with a sound understanding of the planning and development context, but when it comes to the build- to-rent (BTR) sector, research and engagement must go above and beyond.