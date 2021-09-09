David Partridge

David Partridge is senior partner of Argent and chairman of Argent Related

    Time to unite on net zero agenda

    The prime minister has set the UK a target to reduce carbon emissions by 78% by 2035. This will be impossible to achieve without action by the property sector, given that the built environment is responsible for 43% of UK emissions.

    The holy grail of embedding ESG

    2020-11-19T00:00:00

    It has been a very good week for the environment. US president-elect Joe Biden is readying one of the world’s leading economies to re-join the Paris Accord, while the UK government is to make it mandatory for companies to outline their efforts to arrest climate change – a world first.

    If architects want to share upside, they must share downside

    13 February 2015

    Despite concerns at the end of last year that the market might have topped, 2015 has started at the same frenetic pace that we saw in 2014.

    From North West to Far East: finding the right Chinese investors

    22 August 2014

    In among the flood of money seeking assets and investment in the UK since the beginning of the year, we have all seen evidence of an increasingly strong appetite from China and the Far East.

    An office should be for life, not just for Christmas

    09 May 2014

    Apologies for the shameless plug, but it is that time of year again for those of us who are active in the Office sector, as across the country we discover how our projects have fared in the BCO Regional Awards, and which ones will go forward to be assessed by ...

    The word on the street is ‘whole-place making’

    10 January 2014

    While most of the property industry has, since 2008, concentrated on damage limitation and working its way out of all the problems it brought upon itself through excessive gearing, a quiet and dramatic transformation has been going on at the heart of many of the UK’s cities.