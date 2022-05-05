Dr Clive Black
Clive Black is head of research at Shore Capital Markets
Jobs market set to spiral down
To me, Jacob Rees-Mogg does not represent the zenith of British political capability. However, his recent tactic of leaving messages for absent civil servants at empty offices may just represent the high water mark of the British labour market in recent times.
Reading the ‘crisis’ smoke signals
These are difficult times for Britons: a nation still divided over Brexit, polarised views over whether to lock down or to be free, a truly appalling UK government with little to commend the performances of the devolved nations in truth, busted public finances – should they be rectified by taxation ...
Inflation cloud looms on the horizon
At the end of the day, all economics and its subset of business, of which real estate is but one segment, are about supply and demand.
Private equity makes a supermarket sweep
Buses – wait for ages then three come along at once. Such is the case with the interest shown by CD&R, Apollo and Fortress in Morrisons, an equity that has been sidelined in price terms for a sustained period.
How supermarkets bounced back
Who would have thought ahead of this terrible pandemic that as a result of structural adjustments to the grocery trade, UK supermarket impairments would be written back to the tune of a quarter of a billion pounds in the case of Morrisons and Tesco UK alone?
Suburban life is sweet
In mid-August, the streets of suburban West Kirby in Merseyside were busier than the usually thronged arteries of central London.
Digital must pay its way
Shopkeepers in Britain have been brutalised by circumstance. The last 18 months have seen the feckless Theresa May government, the Brexit saga, the December 2019 general election and then, to top everything off, Covid-19.
The supermarkets’ finest hour
The new decade started with worrying tensions between Iran and the US, which forced crude oil prices to spike to more than $70 a barrel.
We must act now to save retail
The plight of the shopping centre in the UK is worrying… very worrying. Today, many if not all of our existing shopping centres simply would not be built. There is turmoil in this silo of the real estate market as net asset values, which equity capital markets have not believed ...
Politicians crush confidence
The stoicism of the British shopper has been reaffirmed since the EU referendum. Putting rabid remainers and leavers to one side – people who frankly deserve each other (Jacob Rees-Mogg and Anna Soubry should help the nation by eloping and going somewhere else) – despite the wearing political chaos, folks ...
Politicians dash high-street hopes
These are interesting times for the British consumer. Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe stated that the British were behaving as if they were in the midst of a recession. Yet consumers are living in a period with economic conditions most chancellors of the exchequer would die for.
Talking shops: Retail revolution looks set to break boring and standardised UK chains
Retail real estate could be on the precipice of an enormous structural change.
One nil to grocers – but well-run retailers will always thrive
Talking shops: The second Thursday in January is a tsunami of retail reporting that makes it near impossible to see the wood for the trees.
Talk of ‘death’ of the physical store is a little premature
Most shopkeepers have been grappling with the trials, tribulations, opportunities and glories that the internet has brought to retailing for a couple of decades now.
Amazon is less slayer and more saviour of food retail property
When Amazon announced its intention to acquire top-end American grocery chain Whole Food Markets (WFM) for just $14bn (£10.7bn) last month, the facial expressions of a lot of real estate magnates with a presence in the retail space would have been interesting to see.
2017 predictions: talk of the death of the high street is overcooked
Structural change is firmly established in British retailing. We have one of the most advanced ecommerce capabilities for retailing in the world.