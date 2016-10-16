Emma Cariaga
Emma Cariaga is project director at British Land
- Insight
Increase diversity and with it industry resilience
When I look at our sector and those who work in it, it’s pretty clear that as an industry we simply do not reflect those who live, work and play in the real estate we own, manage, lease and develop. Does that matter?
- Insight
Let’s focus on the oldsters as well as the youngsters
As we celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday this month, public attention is turning to our ageing population, something which this industry needs to think about too.
- Insight
Gender diversity is crucial to property industry’s future
Thirty years ago, the world of real estate was largely the preserve of men, with very few women in senior positions to be found in the industry.