Geeta Nanda is chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley

  • Affordable housing
    Insight

    Affordable homes key to growth

    2022-10-26T00:00:00

    If the government wants economic growth, then there is a huge contribution that our industry can make to this agenda by building more social housing. The country’s chronic shortage of affordable housing is hardly a secret. Quite simply, not enough people have the security of a decent home.

  • Social housing
    Insight

    More social housing is essential alongside more homes to buy

    2022-06-29T23:00:00

    The importance of home ownership has been underscored by the government’s announcement of plans to introduce a revamped right-to-buy scheme for housing association residents.

  • Refugees_from_Ukraine_at_border_posts_in_the_west_of_the_country
    Insight

    Welcoming refugees is not enough

    2022-04-13T00:00:00

    Given the groundswell of support for the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, a steady stream of refugees will soon be arriving on our shores.

  • Refugees_from_Ukraine_at_border_posts_in_the_west_of_the_country
    Insight

    ​We must do more than enthusiastically welcome Ukrainian refugees

    2022-04-05T09:34:00

    In just a matter of days, more than 150,000 people eagerly registered for the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme. However, if we are to truly help those facing an unimaginable crisis, then we must be able to provide more than an initial warm welcome, however heartfelt it may be.

  • Home sitting on pile of coins
    Insight

    Time to promote sharing values

    2021-03-31T00:00:00

    As the country begins to emerge from the latest lockdown and the awe-inspiring efforts to roll out the vaccine continue, I feel a sense of optimism returning. For me, that hopefulness has ignited a renewed commitment to tackling one of the biggest challenges society faces: the housing crisis.

  • Couple collect home keys shutterstock_451249549 Monkey Business Images
    Insight

    Affordable homes will play a vital role in the economy's recovery

    2020-10-15T00:00:00

    The activities of the housing, construction and property sectors have a tremendous economic impact. For every £1 spent on construction alone, £2.84 of economic activity is generated, with 90% of this spending retained in the UK. As the country looks to the post-pandemic recovery, our sector will have a massive ...

  • Shared ownership cover
    Insight

    Shared ownership is fit for heroes

    2020-07-09T00:00:00

    Not a day goes by without new data or a survey from the housing industry being released. I’m sure we are all eagerly flicking through these articles to see what the future might hold. Frankly, the uncertainty is exhausting.

  • Predictions - what happens next
    Insight

    What happens next? Geeta Nanda’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond

    2020-06-19T00:00:00

    In the second in our three-part series, figures from the residential and property finance sectors share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.

  • Housebuilding
    Insight

    We should prepare now for the great rebuild

    2020-05-14T00:00:00

    All of us are wondering what the future will look like. To my mind, one thing is clear – when we begin to emerge from this crisis, a huge effort will be needed to rebuild our economy, and building – in the true bricks-and-mortar sense of the word – must ...

  • Westhorpe Gardens
    Insight

    Shared victory for social housing

    2019-11-08T00:00:00

    For property people, it doesn’t get much better than winning the Stirling Prize. It’s the new-building equivalent of the Booker Prize for literature or the Turner Prize for art. Past winners have included the glitzy and glamorous – perhaps none more so than last year’s £1.3bn Foster-designed Bloomberg HQ.

  • Clapham Park - Courtyard Final
    Insight

    Shared ownership’s time has come

    2019-07-11T23:00:00

    There is no denying the success of Help to Buy. From its launch in April 2013 to December 2018, a total of 211,000 loans were granted under the scheme, with a total value of £11.7bn.

  • Modern flats
    Insight

    Time to get creative with funding

    2019-04-11T09:57:00

    If anyone was clinging to the hope that by now the government might be ready to turn its attention to something other than Brexit, it looks like we will all have to wait a bit longer.

  • Geeta Nanda
    Insight

    2019 forecast: Geeta Nanda (Metropolitan Thames Valley)

    2019-01-10T05:33:00

    ”Post Grenfell, there will rightly be more focus on safety and compliance, and increased investment in existing housing stock”

  • Social housing
    Insight

    Social housing loses out to home ownership fixation

    2018-12-13T06:14:00

    When you think ‘social tenant’ or ‘social rent’, the word ‘subsidised’ is never too far away. Characterisation of social tenants as underprivileged and a burden on the state remains commonplace. The government’s social housing green paper reported that 90% of social housing residents felt the media projected this stereotype of ...

  • Flats
    Insight

    Green paper is mixed bag for housing associations

    2018-09-06T05:09:00

    Some of you returning recently from your holidays might have hoped that by the time you got back, there would have been greater clarity on Brexit – but perhaps you should have taken an extended break.

  • Clapham-Park-Dev
    Insight

    Housing associations: what's in a name?

    2018-05-31T11:10:00

    It’s not often that social housing hits the headlines of the Financial Times, but recently the publication carried the headline ‘Blackstone stirs social housing row’.

  • New homes
    Insight

    Home truths: housing associations can step in where the market fails

    2018-03-16T00:00:00

    Iwas 24 when I bought my first home. It was a very small flat on a main road with a train line running at the bottom of the garden – not great, but it was secure.

  • Housebuilding
    Insight

    More investment in affordable housing needed

    2017-12-14T05:00:00

    Home truths: the phrase ‘there is no silver bullet to fix the housing market’ has been used many times and, of course, it is true

  • Grenfell Tower
    Insight

    We need to get housing to the top of the agenda

    2017-09-15T00:00:00

    As summer fades, September feels like the start of a new term. Needless to say, housing has slipped off the priority list for many in Westminster. So, as MPs return from the summer recess, we should work to get it back to the top of the agenda.

  • Housebuilding
    Insight

    The UK needs social housing now more than ever

    2017-06-29T14:45:00

    Recent events have highlighted some big gaps in our society. The general election served to show that the divisions from last year’s EU referendum remain and are unlikely to heal any time soon, while the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy has shockingly underlined how we have disregarded housing support for those ...

