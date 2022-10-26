Geeta Nanda
Geeta Nanda is chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley
Affordable homes key to growth
If the government wants economic growth, then there is a huge contribution that our industry can make to this agenda by building more social housing. The country’s chronic shortage of affordable housing is hardly a secret. Quite simply, not enough people have the security of a decent home.
More social housing is essential alongside more homes to buy
The importance of home ownership has been underscored by the government’s announcement of plans to introduce a revamped right-to-buy scheme for housing association residents.
Welcoming refugees is not enough
Given the groundswell of support for the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, a steady stream of refugees will soon be arriving on our shores.
We must do more than enthusiastically welcome Ukrainian refugees
In just a matter of days, more than 150,000 people eagerly registered for the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme. However, if we are to truly help those facing an unimaginable crisis, then we must be able to provide more than an initial warm welcome, however heartfelt it may be.
Time to promote sharing values
As the country begins to emerge from the latest lockdown and the awe-inspiring efforts to roll out the vaccine continue, I feel a sense of optimism returning. For me, that hopefulness has ignited a renewed commitment to tackling one of the biggest challenges society faces: the housing crisis.
Affordable homes will play a vital role in the economy's recovery
The activities of the housing, construction and property sectors have a tremendous economic impact. For every £1 spent on construction alone, £2.84 of economic activity is generated, with 90% of this spending retained in the UK. As the country looks to the post-pandemic recovery, our sector will have a massive ...
Shared ownership is fit for heroes
Not a day goes by without new data or a survey from the housing industry being released. I’m sure we are all eagerly flicking through these articles to see what the future might hold. Frankly, the uncertainty is exhausting.
What happens next? Geeta Nanda’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
In the second in our three-part series, figures from the residential and property finance sectors share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.
We should prepare now for the great rebuild
All of us are wondering what the future will look like. To my mind, one thing is clear – when we begin to emerge from this crisis, a huge effort will be needed to rebuild our economy, and building – in the true bricks-and-mortar sense of the word – must ...
Shared victory for social housing
For property people, it doesn’t get much better than winning the Stirling Prize. It’s the new-building equivalent of the Booker Prize for literature or the Turner Prize for art. Past winners have included the glitzy and glamorous – perhaps none more so than last year’s £1.3bn Foster-designed Bloomberg HQ.
Shared ownership’s time has come
There is no denying the success of Help to Buy. From its launch in April 2013 to December 2018, a total of 211,000 loans were granted under the scheme, with a total value of £11.7bn.
Time to get creative with funding
If anyone was clinging to the hope that by now the government might be ready to turn its attention to something other than Brexit, it looks like we will all have to wait a bit longer.
2019 forecast: Geeta Nanda (Metropolitan Thames Valley)
”Post Grenfell, there will rightly be more focus on safety and compliance, and increased investment in existing housing stock”
Social housing loses out to home ownership fixation
When you think ‘social tenant’ or ‘social rent’, the word ‘subsidised’ is never too far away. Characterisation of social tenants as underprivileged and a burden on the state remains commonplace. The government’s social housing green paper reported that 90% of social housing residents felt the media projected this stereotype of ...
Green paper is mixed bag for housing associations
Some of you returning recently from your holidays might have hoped that by the time you got back, there would have been greater clarity on Brexit – but perhaps you should have taken an extended break.
Housing associations: what's in a name?
It’s not often that social housing hits the headlines of the Financial Times, but recently the publication carried the headline ‘Blackstone stirs social housing row’.
Home truths: housing associations can step in where the market fails
Iwas 24 when I bought my first home. It was a very small flat on a main road with a train line running at the bottom of the garden – not great, but it was secure.
More investment in affordable housing needed
Home truths: the phrase ‘there is no silver bullet to fix the housing market’ has been used many times and, of course, it is true
We need to get housing to the top of the agenda
As summer fades, September feels like the start of a new term. Needless to say, housing has slipped off the priority list for many in Westminster. So, as MPs return from the summer recess, we should work to get it back to the top of the agenda.
The UK needs social housing now more than ever
Recent events have highlighted some big gaps in our society. The general election served to show that the divisions from last year’s EU referendum remain and are unlikely to heal any time soon, while the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy has shockingly underlined how we have disregarded housing support for those ...