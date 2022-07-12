Gerald Kaye
Gerald Kaye is chief executive of Helical
London offices remain resilient
In her recent comment piece ‘Snapshot of a new office normal’, Susan Freeman quoted Remit Consulting office occupancy figures for central London of 29.3% at the start of June. That figure taken on its own does not look positive for those of us that own and develop offices in central ...
Central London’s new office normal is healthier than some figures suggest
In her Property Week article “Snapshot of a new office normal”, Susan Freeman quoted Remit Consulting office occupancy figures for central London of 29.3% at the start of June.
How to design for a net zero world
Our shareholders always raise sustainability as a subject of importance. Our business is making a great effort to understand how we can play our part and do what we do better.
There is still a future for offices
We are in another lockdown and our release depends on the rollout of vaccines to those most at risk.
Offices still play a crucial role
Having been around the block a few times I am always aware that, as Bob Dylan put it, “The times they are a changin’”.
Why we all still need the office
I want to go against the current – and surprising – trend among some property industry experts for extolling the virtues of working from home and sounding the death knell of the office.
Office market has embraced flexibility – retail must too
There seems to be at least a retailer a week entering into a CVA, closing stores and reducing the rent they pay on the ones they keep open. A massive adjustment is taking place as the amount of retail space required reduces dramatically.
Political outlook: Could a hard-left government take us back to the dark days of the 1970s?
No doubt 2018 will be as unpredictable as 2017.
Carillion collapse good for taxpayer
Richard Tice refers to the collapse of Carillion resulting in the “taxpayer picking up large bills”.
Next time the Tories must offer a positive vision
At the start of the year, I wrote in my Helical board paper how 2017 might unfold politically across Europe. Nowhere in my musings was there the prospect of a UK general election.
Let's drop the negativity – the market won't crash
Brexit. Please let’s ‘Keep calm and carry on.’
Seismic changes in London are driving office development
Profound changes to London itself are driving the growth of the tech/media sector, the focus of this week’s markets report.
Collaboration is key to keeping property in the air
The airline industry provides an interesting comparison to property. If you choose to travel at the cheapest possible price, the service will be non-existent and you will be charged for every extra and have no flexibility.