Giles Fuchs
Giles Fuchs, chief executive and co-founder, OSiT
- News
Why WeWork’s strategy is a risky one
Editor: With the news that Currys is vacating its head offices in London and asking its corporate workforce to use WeWork offices across the country instead, we seem to be witnessing the beginning of a profound shift in preference – from fixed office space to flexible workspace.
- News
Let’s prioritise environmentally friendly offices
Editor: The findings of the latest NewFlex Small Business Confidence Index – which points to a surge in SMEs citing the importance of a sustainable office – illustrate how vital it is for flexible office providers to offer such environments.
- News
Office rebound will gather momentum
Editor: The findings of Deloitte’s London Office Crane Survey, which point to a surge in office scheme starts, is both welcome and unsurprising.
- Insight
Employees look for the human connection
Editor: It is promising to see an accelerating ‘return to the office’ drive increasing confidence in the commercial real estate sector. With economic recovery leading to a surge in job vacancies, there is an air of optimism around the London business ecosystem that has not been felt for some time.
- Insight
WeWork is Icarus of flexible workspace
Editor: Last week, WeWork published its Q1 results for 2021. Its losses – both financial and including a quarter of its members – come as little surprise (‘WeWork loses £1.48bn and quarter of members due to Covid’).
- Insight
Flex offices still have a bright future
Editor: Knotel filling for bankruptcy may have come as a shock to the flexible workspace sector, but it was not a surprise. Clearly, the pandemic created significant challenges for flexible workspace operators, and it is those with a leasehold model, which have faced their own rent commitments throughout the pandemic, ...
- Online
Flex space requires new valuation model
With the 12-month anniversary of the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown this month, the pandemic has seeded a desire for more footloose ways of working among both businesses and their employees, accelerating a shift towards flexible workspace.
- Professional
What to expect in the office market in the year ahead
A shift to remote working during the Covid pandemic has highlighted the importance of the office for businesses and their employees and its essential role as a hub for collaboration, community and development. So, what can we expect in the office market as we enter 2021?
- Online
The outlook for the UK’s post-Brexit office market
The coronavirus pandemic has radically changed our way of working, prompting businesses to become increasingly agile and footloose – a change in company culture and working norms that would have seemed simply unimaginable just a year ago.
- Insight
Offices will be crucial to recovery
Editor: It is troubling to see UK workers once again confined to their homes, as we enter a second national lockdown.
- Insight
‘It is time to reopen, rebuild, reconnect’
As Oxford Properties’ Paul Brundage prepares to take on a new role as deputy chair, investments, at parent company OMERS, he shares his thoughts on how Covid-19 will impact real estate in the long term.
- Insight
Demand for offices will not go away
Editor: Considering the abruptness of organisations moving away from office-based work to observe Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, it is not surprising to read ‘The London office market braces itself for poor Q2 figures as take-up slumps by 88%’..
- Insight
Flexible workspace has a key role to play
Editor: After weeks of government advice to stay at home and protect lives by working remotely, many workers are understandably apprehensive about a return to the office.
- Online
RICS must update its valuation methods if it wants to remain relevant
RICS’ move to regain any lost public trust in the chartered surveying profession is of course to be warmly welcomed. However, in focusing only on public trust, RICS is at risk of ignoring (and losing) the trust of the wider property industry.
- Insight
It’s no surprise flex office providers are expanding
Editor: Your recent article ‘Over 1,000 companies to open new post-Brexit offices in UK’ is further evidence that Brexit-related doom and gloom in the UK property market has been misplaced. The evidence indicates that the UK is still open for business – and the office sector especially looks set to ...
- Insight
Workspace market goes mainstream
Editor: The news that Selfridges has signed a management deal with workspace provider Fora is evidence of the growing and evolving appetite for flexible working.
- Insight
Flexible office model is here to stay
Editor: The further we dig into the sorry story of WeWork, the clearer it becomes that the factors that led to its incredible expansion worldwide are the same factors that have fuelled its demise.
- Insight
Working out WeWork worries
The mounting difficulties facing WeWork in recent weeks have naturally raised questions, not only for the company’s investors and many thousands of tenants but also for landlords.
- Insight
Has the serviced office sector come of age?
In June, private equity giant Blackstone announced it had bought a majority stake in flexible workspace provider The Office Group.
- Insight
Commercial real estate will adapt to the 'new normal'
Both domestically and internationally, the economic ramifications of Brexit are profound, but investors should remain optimistic about the UK’s commercial real estate market, which will continue to be a strong-performing asset class, providing long-term income stability and attractive yields.