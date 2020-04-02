Guy Grainger
Guy Grainger is EMEA chief executive of JLL.
- Insight
We must give back to get heard
The general public has a poor perception of the property industry (27% favourability, according to a British Property Federation/Populus survey) and the government is not prioritising us.
- Insight
Adjust your business model or die
Ask 50 different people how best to combat the climate crisis and expect nearly 50 different answers.
- Insight
Creating trust, openness and respect will boost diversity
Editor, Having a more diverse workforce is not just about doing the right thing; it is one of the most important factors in running a dynamic and successful business.
- Online
Guy Grainger's MAPIC Blog: China is coming!
China is coming! Unfortunately I cannot tell you who and when, but established domestic Chinese retailers are now seriously considering international expansion. It further emphasises how the international retailers are likely to shape our retail landscape over the next ten years.
- Online
Guy Grainger Mapic Blog: Austerity not the reality
Flying out to MAPIC this morning, I will be joining a much larger UK contingent this year.
- News
Think like a retailer and spot incoming trends
- Insight
Time to ask: just how prime is your retail asset?
Jimmy Greaves once said of being a Tottenham Hotspur supporter: ‘I can cope with the disappointments – it’s the hope I can’t handle.’