Helen Gordon
Helen Gordon is chief executive of Grainger
Helping residents to save energy
It was encouraging to hear chancellor Jeremy Hunt talking to the Select Committee recently about the government’s ambitions to help people with energy saving by providing tips and advice, but also advocating for people to take responsibility for their own energy consumption as part of a government campaign.
BTR is stable in uncertain times
In uncertain times for real estate, the build-to-rent (BTR) sector is proving resilient in terms of yields, rents and investor appetite.
Separating home from the office
It has been great to see the streets of London so much busier in recent weeks. Life is returning to the city’s office hubs and a more ‘normal’ way of working life is materialising.
BTR has a key role to play in levelling up
We welcomed Michael Gove as the new secretary of state dealing with housing and communities, and now levelling up, even if the new department name, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, doesn’t trip off the tongue.
Education is key to BTR’s growth
While the UK build-to-rent (BTR) sector is in the headlines for all the right reasons and attracting investment from those who can see its huge growth potential and proven resilience, there is still much to do to educate others on the key differences of the BTR sector compared with housing ...
How BTR can help build recovery
After a few false starts, current signals suggest we are gradually heading back to a more ‘normal’ way of life. Increasingly, when I speak to people over Zoom they are in the office and my favourite restaurants are booked solid.
The changing face of real estate
Something struck me on Grainger’s recent ‘CEO new starter meeting’ Zoom call.
Health is now the priority on the home front
Experience of the pandemic has taught us many things, but the importance of our health and wellbeing, and that of our family and friends, sits front and centre. Many people are now recognising the importance and need to focus on their physical and mental health and the importance of the ...
What happens next? Helen Gordon’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
In the second in our three-part series, figures from the residential and property finance sectors share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.
It’s time to redefine our industry
There’s never a dull moment in the property sector, but the past year has had plenty of twists and turns with Brexit, a general election and Covid-19. Last July, I had the honour of being appointed as president of the British Property Federation (BPF) and as I reach the end ...
We are all reshaping how we live
If 2019 was the year of uncertainty, 2020 is the year that started upbeat but by the end of the first quarter we were reeling from something we had never heard of.
We need to step up and do more
I have just returned from a fascinating trip walking in Napoleon’s footsteps. Those who know me might think I have an unhealthy obsession with this diminutive leader, but I have always taken an interest in how people can succeed despite not fitting normal perceptions – in Napoleon’s case, of a ...
Cautious welcome for the government's rental plans
The UK desperately needs two things: more homes and a better rental sector. The government’s proposal to abolish section 21 could support this, but only if the court process is strengthened and expedited.
PRS can boost UK’s productivity
Since the global financial crisis, Britain’s GDP has lagged perilously behind that of the other G7 economies. Despite working more hours than the US, Germany and France, Britain falls significantly short when compared with their productivity levels. Brexit aside, I believe this is our biggest issue as a country.
PRS is well placed to weather a 'no deal' Brexit storm
It’s hard to remember a time when Brexit didn’t dominate the news and irrespective of political stance, it’ll be a nice respite when it’s no longer in the headlines every day.
Healthy homes can help relieve pressure on the NHS
The concept of ‘wellness’ is one trend that has really struck a chord with Grainger and our customers. It influences how we are designing and operating our buildings.
We must explain BTR better to stop poor policy decisions
The build-to-rent (BTR) sector has come a long way in the past few years. The benefits of BTR to accelerate housing delivery, increase supply and improve housing standards are beginning to be recognised.
Home truths: we need to improve housing to attract and retain talent
Launching Britain’s industrial strategy on the day of the royal engagement was the kind of misstep we have come to expect from today’s politicians.
Enduring the painful slowdown to the election
One of the most popular phrases used about the election must be: “I will be glad when it is over.”
How the property industry can beat the winter blues
Maybe it is the contrast to all those Christmas parties and presents and the warmth of friends and families but January always seems the bleakest coldest month, and February isn’t much better.