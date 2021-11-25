Hugo Llewelyn
Hugo Llewelyn is managing director of Newcore Capital
- Insight
Factor social good into equation
Property has had a largely dismal time in the past 18 months. Some of the UK’s biggest REITs reported £7bn of losses for the year to 31 March, several open-ended funds threw in the towel and there was the realisation that government was on the side of the tenant, not ...
- Insight
Housing crisis is not planners’ fault
The received wisdom is that the planning system is to blame for the shortage of housing that we face in the UK. This is patently wrong and needs challenging.
- News
Some home truths about ESG
One positive thing to emerge from the first stage of this coronavirus rewiring is that institutional investors and forward-thinking fund managers have not forgotten previous commitments to environmental, social and corporate governance.
- Insight
Time for big players to do their bit
Getting the UK property industry to deliver and measure true social impact, as a cogent part of their wider stakeholder strategies, is proving much more difficult than Property Week and Newcore had envisaged when we launched the Pro Bono Challenge at RESI last September.
- Insight
It’s time to showcase good work
Newcore Capital and Property Week are launching The Pro Bono Challenge at RESI this month.
- Insight
Development as a force for good
At Newcore, we are out twisting the arms of the wealthy and generous of Oxford and the South East to raise £3m of extra funds to regenerate a church, crèche, café, drugs outreach and community centre in one of the poorest parts of Oxford.
- Insight
Technology-first view misses the wider societal point
In the last tech boom of 1998-2000, UK property investment went out of vogue as investors flooded to risky but novel technology and internet companies, many of which had strategies that were hard to understand.
- Insight
It's time to sacrifice profits to rebalance society
Recent events have provided further evidence of the ideological and socio-economic divide that exists today in the UK.
- Insight
For profit and social impact can go hand in hand
As investors in social-infrastructure-related property, we spend a lot of time dealing with D1 use classes - education, healthcare and the like - and the conversion of religious and community-led buildings (also D1/D2) to such uses.
- Markets
Institutional investors increasingly eye up alternatives
With investment in alternatives on the rise, there are opportunities across all elements of the risk spectrum.
- News
Follow the white rabbit — invest in ‘virtual resistant’ real estate
An analogy of film, The Matrix, makes a good point on investment, according to Hugo Llewelyn.
- Insight
Cradle-to-grave property is a core business
“Alternative” real estate, which is gaining in popularity among UK institutional property investors, is alternative by name, but not by nature.