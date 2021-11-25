Hugo Llewelyn

Hugo Llewelyn is managing director of Newcore Capital

  • Detroit social decay
    Insight

    Factor social good into equation

    2021-11-25T00:00:00

    Property has had a largely dismal time in the past 18 months. Some of the UK’s biggest REITs reported £7bn of losses for the year to 31 March, several open-ended funds threw in the towel and there was the realisation that government was on the side of the tenant, not ...

  • Housing estate
    Insight

    Housing crisis is not planners’ fault

    2021-10-07T00:00:00

    The received wisdom is that the planning system is to blame for the shortage of housing that we face in the UK. This is patently wrong and needs challenging.

  • New houses
    News

    Some home truths about ESG

    2020-07-23T00:00:00

    One positive thing to emerge from the first stage of this coronavirus rewiring is that institutional investors and forward-thinking fund managers have not forgotten previous commitments to environmental, social and corporate governance.

  • The Pro-Bono Challenge logo
    Insight

    Time for big players to do their bit

    2020-02-13T16:24:00

    Getting the UK property industry to deliver and measure true social impact, as a cogent part of their wider stakeholder strategies, is proving much more difficult than Property Week and Newcore had envisaged when we launched the Pro Bono Challenge at RESI last September.

  • The Pro-Bono Challenge logo
    Insight

    It’s time to showcase good work

    2019-09-06T00:00:00

    Newcore Capital and Property Week are launching The Pro Bono Challenge at RESI this month.

  • Construction
    Insight

    Development as a force for good

    2019-05-15T23:00:00

    At Newcore, we are out twisting the arms of the wealthy and generous of Oxford and the South East to raise £3m of extra funds to regenerate a church, crèche, café, drugs outreach and community centre in one of the poorest parts of Oxford.

  • WeWork South Bank
    Insight

    Technology-first view misses the wider societal point

    2018-06-08T00:00:00

    In the last tech boom of 1998-2000, UK property investment went out of vogue as investors flooded to risky but novel technology and internet companies, many of which had strategies that were hard to understand.

  • Building
    Insight

    It's time to sacrifice profits to rebalance society

    2017-10-13T09:20:00

    Recent events have provided further evidence of the ideological and socio-economic divide that exists today in the UK.

  • Hugo Llewelyn
    Insight

    For profit and social impact can go hand in hand

    2015-12-11T00:00:00

    As investors in social-infrastructure-related property, we spend a lot of time dealing with D1 use classes - education, healthcare and the like - and the conversion of religious and community-led buildings (also D1/D2) to such uses.

  • Hugo
    Markets

    Institutional investors increasingly eye up alternatives

    8 August 2014 - TABLET EDITION

    With investment in alternatives on the rise, there are opportunities across all elements of the risk spectrum.

  • Hugo Llewelyn
    News

    Follow the white rabbit — invest in ‘virtual resistant’ real estate

    28 March 2014

    An analogy of film, The Matrix, makes a good point on investment, according to Hugo Llewelyn.

  • Hugo Llewelyn
    Insight

    Cradle-to-grave property is a core business

    08 November 2013

    “Alternative” real estate, which is gaining in popularity among UK institutional property investors, is alternative by name, but not by nature.