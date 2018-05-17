James Gray
James Gray is managing partner of Cluttons
Keeping up with proptech is key to our industry's future
According to KPMG’s Global PropTech Survey, 89% of real estate businesses know they need to engage with proptech companies to adapt to the changing global environment. However, only a third of us have a digital strategy in place.
RESI Trailblazers will help build a stronger industry
As an industry renowned for being a people business, it is clear we need to do more to publicise the fantastic and diverse opportunities that working in property has to offer. To many, surveying means hard hats on building sites, but it is so much more than that.