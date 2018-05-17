James Gray

James Gray is managing partner of Cluttons

  • RESI Trailblazers
    Insight

    Keeping up with proptech is key to our industry's future

    2018-05-17T23:00:00

    According to KPMG’s Global PropTech Survey, 89% of real estate businesses know they need to engage with proptech companies to adapt to the changing global environment. However, only a third of us have a digital strategy in place.

  • RESI Trailblazers
    Insight

    RESI Trailblazers will help build a stronger industry

    2018-05-03T09:09:00

    As an industry renowned for being a people business, it is clear we need to do more to publicise the fantastic and diverse opportunities that working in property has to offer. To many, surveying means hard hats on building sites, but it is so much more than that.