James Townsend
James Townsend is co-founder of Kontor
What happens next? James Townsend’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
Property Week asked leading industry lights to reforecast H2 and beyond in light of Covid-19. In part one, top commercial agency and development figures share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.
So what if the banks leave? We're the fintech capital
I didn’t vote for Brexit. But is all this doom and gloom justified? If we take away the big black cloud under which the banks are supposedly jumping ship to other European capitals, what do we really find?
A platform for personality to trump conformity
Finally, real estate is changing. An industry steeped in traditional views and operating methods is starting to attract the talented recruits who have previously either ignored it or placed it in the reject pile of possible career options.
The hybrid model is the office of the future
A new flexible office solution has arrived: the hybrid model. Finally, a solution that allows growing businesses to take the space they need on terms that suit their growth plans.
The co-working phenomenon is no fad
As with any boom, the bust is never far away. Such is the case with the co-working phenomenon, some say.
Proptech: the silver lining of Brexit
Although Brexit may have the property industry feeling as though it is hanging over a knife edge, it could prove to be the making of the proptech movement.
Landlords must think creatively to meet needs of start-ups
It’s a problem for the entire property industry that London is becoming too expensive for start-ups.