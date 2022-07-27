John Slade
John Slade is Non-Executive Chairman of Kroll’s Real Estate Advisory Group and Senior Advisor to Allianz Real Estate.
Fears for the market are overinflated
Economic instability has led to speculation about a decline in the commercial real estate market. This is driven by a wealth of factors, not least the impact of the war in Ukraine on supply chains and rising inflation globally, producing higher interest rates.
Optimism creeps into the CRE sector
Commercial real estate (CRE) has certainly felt the impact of the pandemic. From empty hotel rooms to remote working affecting urban office space requirements, the concerns about the aftermath of Covid-19 touch each sector.
Plenty of life left in city offices
How fragile yet dynamic the workplace has become over the past four or five decades. Ever since Sir Stuart Lipton and DEGW produced the Orbit Study to underpin the then revolutionary occupational and related investment case for Broadgate, change has been piled on top of change in a never-ending quest ...
London still strong in Asia’s eyes
As someone who has been travelling to Asia on property business since 1987, I’ve had some interesting moments.
Investment risk is growing in UK
Others’ problems should never be a source of comfort but they can provide perspective when required.
2019 forecast: John Slade (Evans Randall Investors)
”A continued low-interest-rate environment (unless Brexit is a disaster) will underpin low yields in London”
Celebrate the good, but neglect the bad and things could turn ugly
The good: The City of London now boasts some of the best buildings on the planet.