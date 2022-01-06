Jonathan Goldstein
Jonathan Goldstein is chief executive of Cain International
- Insight
We must nurture emerging talent
The petrol crisis last autumn, restaurants’ reducing opening hours and delays to Christmas gift deliveries all highlight the UK’s serious shortage of skilled workers.
- Insight
Hotel sector favours the brave
Hotels have had a tough year. This was brought home in September with the news that the 478-room Hilton Times Square in New York would not be reopening, alongside several other Manhattan hotels. Closer to home, the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch announced that its doors would stay shut.
- Insight
If we fail on planning, plan to fail
These are highly unusual times by anyone’s standards. We are all trying to plan for the future in an environment where we do not know what tomorrow will bring. We need to use this time to drive the change that will see us come out of this crisis securely.
- Insight
How to curate great destinations
The global retail sector has experienced an unprecedented level of change in recent years and the effects can be seen across UK high streets. According to a recent report by PwC, a record net 1,234 stores disappeared from Britain’s top 500 high streets in the first half of 2019 alone.
- Insight
How to cater to today’s consumer
Does anyone remember what life was like before the iPhone or TV on demand?
- Insight
Collaboration is key to success
The Brexit saga has many more twists and turns to come and highlights how politics and business are two linked but very different worlds.
- Insight
2019 forecast: Jonathan Goldstein (Cain International)
”There is much to hope for: a less divided Britain; clarity as to our future with Europe; and a recognition that, despite a trend of nationalism around the world, there is much to be gained from an international approach”
- Insight
One thing is certain: there is more uncertainty to come
Look back at the economic commentary, predictions and analysis printed on these pages over the past 10 years and one of the recurring themes is that of uncertainty.
- Insight
Selling off football's crown jewels would be an own goal
Britain is defined by its history. From national and local government bodies to English Heritage through to Historic England and The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, the number of custodian organisations set up to protect our built environment must be greater than anywhere else in the world.
- Insight
Open plan: equality is improving but we still have a long way to go
In one of my first Property Week columns, I wrote about the need for greater diversity and gender equality in the industry. For this I was heavily criticised by many senior individuals, who took the time to call me and tell me I was wrong.
- Insight
Carillion is not the only contractor that pursued tenders too recklessly
Almost two years ago, I wrote about a looming problem: the potential for contractor default bringing the continuing growth of the London property market to a shuddering halt.
- Insight
The industry must recognise its responsibilities
If the EU referendum and the US elections have shown us anything, it is that being too insular, living in our own bubble and ignoring the sentiments and differing opinions of the wider world can be extremely dangerous.
- Insight
Extreme rhetoric is no substitute for proper debate
“You have to be so careful about what you say these days” is an often-heard complaint.
- Insight
First Brexit, now Trump: ‘unexpected’ results highlight an ignored majority
The ‘shock’ US election result has given economists, analysts and other speculators – who had until now been absorbed by Brexit – something new to worry about.
- Insight
RESI: Time to re-establish a culture of collaboration
Watching the bile-fuelled speeches that seem to be increasingly commonplace in the ongoing political saga in North America from my hotel room on a recent trip to New York, I was struck by the behavioural similarities between US politics and the dramas being played out on the UK political stage.
- Insight
London eye - why selecting Sadiq sends the right signals
When Londoners came out in force last week to elect Sadiq Khan as their new mayor, they made the right choice.
- Insight
Property can learn from Bowie’s unflinching individuality
The world is reeling from the news of David Bowie’s recent death.
- Insight
Beware the ‘exogenous variable’ in London’s frothy market
I am a poor (and rare) gambler, but last November I defied my own expectations by winning at blackjack while away for a weekend in Las Vegas.
- Insight
Post-election property issues
The result of last week’s election has left the country surprised by its own decisiveness.
- Insight
Answering the housing crisis: don’t dodge affordable housing or using the green belt
With fewer than 90 days to go until the general election, there is plenty of talk about the country’s housing crisis in terms of helping first-time buyers, taxing those with larger homes and the impact of foreign investment on the London market.