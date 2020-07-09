Julian Carey
Julian Carey is executive property director at Stenprop
SME shed take-up is a positive sign
A bit less ‘just-in-time’ and a bit more ‘just in case’: it’s one of my favourite adages from the business car crash of recent months.
Whose data is it anyway?
Real estate is often referred to as a people business. By this, we mean that the relationships we build with one another are critical to commercial success. However, relationships tend to be most valuable when married to knowledge, which could be about your market, one another or an insight into ...
Tenant diversity is a boon for investors
A multi-let industrial peer recently told me that the best days of his year are those he spends on site talking to his customers. I couldn’t agree more. The sheer variety of businesses that occupy the average industrial estate is endlessly fascinating, and the drive, entrepreneurialism and passion on display ...
Service culture will transform the sector
Service providers have entered the real estate sector on the back of the rise in the service economy, sitting between the landlord and the tenant. The latter generally no longer signs a long lease and increasingly takes on less of the occupational risk, such as being subject to market rent ...
Time to wake up to value of data
Two years ago this month, the renowned real estate academic Andrew Baum, in a report for Oxford University’s Said Business School on proptech, pointed to a clash of generations and cultures between the real estate industry and the tech pioneers.
Last mile is not the last word in multi-let
SMEs are the lifeblood of the economy, employing 60% of all private sector workers and turning over £1.8trn a year – and they are on the up.
MLI ripe for renaissance
We are in the midst of a big change in the multi-let industrial (MLI) sector, and not for the first time.
Why multi-let industrial isn't part of the development boom
Visitors to most UK towns these days are greeted by the sight of cranes, hoardings and roadworks.