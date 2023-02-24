Lem Bingley

    Planning a sustainable future

    2023-02-24T00:00:00

    This week we learned who will shoulder the perhaps unenviable task of leading the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC). Architect Smith Mordak will take over from outgoing chief executive Julie Hirigoyen in June, at a time when the industry’s hunger for leadership in sustainability has never been more intense.

    BP charges ahead with £1bn expansion of EV network

    2023-02-22T15:52:00

    Energy giant BP has appointed property agency James Andrew International to secure sites for a planned £1bn expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, bp pulse, Property Week can reveal.

    Safe as houses?

    2023-02-17T00:00:00

    The terrible aftermath of last week’s earthquake has been difficult to watch on our TV screens. The scale of the tragedy, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, is numbing. It is impossible to imagine how it feels to witness or experience such devastation first hand.

    Wood you believe it?

    2023-02-10T00:00:00

    Last week I chaired a Property Week half-day conference as part of our Climate Crisis Challenge campaign, held in a suitably sustainable venue: The Office Group’s recently completed Black & White Building in London’s fashionable Shoreditch.

    The circle of life sciences

    2023-02-03T00:00:00

    This week I learned a new word, although I’m not sure it’s a real one that has made it into any dictionaries. ‘Cycology’ is the belief that events will run in predictable cycles, with the implied hope that you can make better decisions if you can see where you are ...

    PM stumbles in Zahawi zone

    2023-01-27T00:00:00

    If any of us wondered what kind of leadership the UK might get from prime minister Rishi Sunak, we now have a clear indicator courtesy of the tax troubles of Conservative party chair Nadhim Zahawi. The leadership we are getting is not what we need.

    What lies ahead for housing?

    2023-01-20T00:00:00

    This week has served up plenty of food for thought on housebuilding, and a dog’s breakfast of industry reactions that run from bleak pessimism to blithe optimism.

    Back to the office?

    2023-01-13T00:00:00

    On 19 January last year, the government withdrew its Covid guidance suggesting people in England should work from home. The pace and scale of the resulting return to work naturally became a topic of great interest and no little anxiety throughout the subsequent 12 months.

    Warehousing and livestock land are investment opportunities, says Savills

    2022-12-19T10:29:00

    Next year could offer an investment “opportunity of a generation”, but only in selected property sectors as the long post-global financial crash cycle has come to an end, according to Savills.

    London Mayor appoints new OPDC board and planning committee members

    2022-12-16T14:06:00

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has appointed one new board member and two new planning committee members to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

    Tales of the unexpected

    2022-12-16T00:00:00

    Five housing ministers, four chancellors of the exchequer, three prime ministers, two different monarchs and a partridge in a pear tree. Season’s greetings at the end of a very difficult year.

    Cadillac Fairview takes 25% stake in Stanhope

    2022-12-15T16:26:00

    Canadian investor Cadillac Fairview, the real estate arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, has acquired a 25% stake in UK developer and asset manager Stanhope.

    Small details, big gains

    2022-12-09T00:00:00

    A couple of weeks ago I visited Brent Cross Town, a 180-acre, £7bn new neighbourhood for north-west London being co-developed by Related Argent and Barnet Council. Plans are advanced but work is still at an early stage.

    Be brave, be sustainable: interview with Lucy Townsend, head of sustainability at BDP

    2022-12-07T00:00:00

    To make progress towards net zero targets, the property sector needs to explore new solutions to seemingly intractable problems, Lucy Townsend, head of sustainability at architecture practice BDP, tells Lem Bingley.

    The £500bn portfolio plan

    2022-11-30T00:00:00

    Selling off £1.5bn of publicly owned buildings by 2025 is just one small aspect of a much larger task involving a vast portfolio of assets, as government chief property officer Mark Chivers explains to Property Week.

    Postmodern planning reform

    2022-11-24T00:00:00

    This week we hear from Hashi Mohamed, who is one of those remarkable people who runs the risk of making almost everyone else feel like a lazy failure. He is not only an accomplished barrister, broadcaster and author but also a former refugee, underscoring the extent to which he has ...

    Unhelpful history lessons

    2022-11-17T00:00:00

    As is widely recognised, history repeats itself. Unhelpfully, it does so in a jumbled kaleidoscope of random repetition that makes it hard to apply the lessons learned.

    The Climate Crusade: big interview with Grosvenor Property's James Raynor

    2022-11-09T00:00:00

    Grosvenor Property UK chief executive James Raynor warns that short-term, cyclical upheavals should not mean we abandon long-term thinking about sustainability.

    Office of the future? On your bike

    2022-11-04T00:00:00

    Last month I toured the almost complete JJ Mack Building in Farringdon, guided by Gerald Kaye, chief executive of its developer, Helical.

    The regeneration game

    2022-10-27T00:00:00

    This week saw the dramatic return of a face we thought we’d seen the last of. Alas I am not talking about the nostalgic return of David Tennant to the role of Doctor Who, after a gap of more than 12 years.

