Lem Bingley

- Insight
Planning a sustainable future
This week we learned who will shoulder the perhaps unenviable task of leading the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC). Architect Smith Mordak will take over from outgoing chief executive Julie Hirigoyen in June, at a time when the industry’s hunger for leadership in sustainability has never been more intense.
- News
BP charges ahead with £1bn expansion of EV network
Energy giant BP has appointed property agency James Andrew International to secure sites for a planned £1bn expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, bp pulse, Property Week can reveal.
- Insight
Safe as houses?
The terrible aftermath of last week’s earthquake has been difficult to watch on our TV screens. The scale of the tragedy, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, is numbing. It is impossible to imagine how it feels to witness or experience such devastation first hand.
- Insight
Wood you believe it?
Last week I chaired a Property Week half-day conference as part of our Climate Crisis Challenge campaign, held in a suitably sustainable venue: The Office Group’s recently completed Black & White Building in London’s fashionable Shoreditch.
- Insight
The circle of life sciences
This week I learned a new word, although I’m not sure it’s a real one that has made it into any dictionaries. ‘Cycology’ is the belief that events will run in predictable cycles, with the implied hope that you can make better decisions if you can see where you are ...
- News
PM stumbles in Zahawi zone
If any of us wondered what kind of leadership the UK might get from prime minister Rishi Sunak, we now have a clear indicator courtesy of the tax troubles of Conservative party chair Nadhim Zahawi. The leadership we are getting is not what we need.
- Insight
What lies ahead for housing?
This week has served up plenty of food for thought on housebuilding, and a dog’s breakfast of industry reactions that run from bleak pessimism to blithe optimism.
- Insight
Back to the office?
On 19 January last year, the government withdrew its Covid guidance suggesting people in England should work from home. The pace and scale of the resulting return to work naturally became a topic of great interest and no little anxiety throughout the subsequent 12 months.
- News
Warehousing and livestock land are investment opportunities, says Savills
Next year could offer an investment “opportunity of a generation”, but only in selected property sectors as the long post-global financial crash cycle has come to an end, according to Savills.
- News
London Mayor appoints new OPDC board and planning committee members
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has appointed one new board member and two new planning committee members to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).
- Insight
Tales of the unexpected
Five housing ministers, four chancellors of the exchequer, three prime ministers, two different monarchs and a partridge in a pear tree. Season’s greetings at the end of a very difficult year.
- News
Cadillac Fairview takes 25% stake in Stanhope
Canadian investor Cadillac Fairview, the real estate arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, has acquired a 25% stake in UK developer and asset manager Stanhope.
- Insight
Small details, big gains
A couple of weeks ago I visited Brent Cross Town, a 180-acre, £7bn new neighbourhood for north-west London being co-developed by Related Argent and Barnet Council. Plans are advanced but work is still at an early stage.
- Insight
Be brave, be sustainable: interview with Lucy Townsend, head of sustainability at BDP
To make progress towards net zero targets, the property sector needs to explore new solutions to seemingly intractable problems, Lucy Townsend, head of sustainability at architecture practice BDP, tells Lem Bingley.
- Insight
The £500bn portfolio plan
Selling off £1.5bn of publicly owned buildings by 2025 is just one small aspect of a much larger task involving a vast portfolio of assets, as government chief property officer Mark Chivers explains to Property Week.
- News
Postmodern planning reform
This week we hear from Hashi Mohamed, who is one of those remarkable people who runs the risk of making almost everyone else feel like a lazy failure. He is not only an accomplished barrister, broadcaster and author but also a former refugee, underscoring the extent to which he has ...
- Online
Unhelpful history lessons
As is widely recognised, history repeats itself. Unhelpfully, it does so in a jumbled kaleidoscope of random repetition that makes it hard to apply the lessons learned.
- Insight
The Climate Crusade: big interview with Grosvenor Property's James Raynor
Grosvenor Property UK chief executive James Raynor warns that short-term, cyclical upheavals should not mean we abandon long-term thinking about sustainability.
- Insight
Office of the future? On your bike
Last month I toured the almost complete JJ Mack Building in Farringdon, guided by Gerald Kaye, chief executive of its developer, Helical.
- News
The regeneration game
This week saw the dramatic return of a face we thought we’d seen the last of. Alas I am not talking about the nostalgic return of David Tennant to the role of Doctor Who, after a gap of more than 12 years.