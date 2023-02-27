Madeleine Knight
Gravity secures £30m in funding from Sculptor Real Estate
Active entertainment brand Gravity has secured up to £30m in funding from Sculptor Real Estate to deliver its growth plans.
Up to 24% of inner London commercial stock unlettable under new EPC rules
Up to 24% of inner London commercial stock could be unlawful for new lettings and unlawful to let from April 2023 because it does not meet Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES), according to BNP Paribas Real Estate analysis of government data.
Government plan to speed up infrastructure projects ‘welcome’ but concerns remain
The government’s plan to accelerate major infrastructure projects has been greeted positively by planning experts, but concerns remain over the challenges relating to its implementation, particularly the investment required.
UK investment property values down a further 0.7% January
UK investment property values fell a further 0.7% in January 2023, according to MSCI’s IPD UK Monthly Property Index.
NAV dips at Irish Residential Properties REIT but operations remain strong
Irish Residential Properties REIT (I-RES) has reported a 3.8% fall in net asset value (NAV) to €847.4m (£736.4m) in its annual results for the 2022 calendar year.
Revenue rises 12% at Morgan Sindall Group
Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall has reported a revenue increase of 12% to £3.6bn, marking a strong year of operational and strategic progress despite market headwinds, according to its results for the full year ended 31 December 2022.
Planning rules are a ‘barrier’ in decarbonising heritage buildings
Some 87% of historic building owners see the UK’s planning system’s rules regarding heritage buildings as a major barrier to decarbonising them, according to a survey of 399 English and Welsh heritage sites by Historic Houses and the Country Land & Business Association (CLA).
M&G’s European Living Property Fund acquires €99.5m Dublin PRS scheme
M&G’s newly launched European Living Property Fund has made its second acquisition with the purchase of an asset in Eglinton Place, Dublin, for €99.5m (£87.6m).
Related Argent expands in-house residential team to manage new London BtR portfolio
Related Argent is expanding its in-house residential team with over 50 new staff to manage its new London build-to-rent (BTR) portfolio comprising over 3,000 rental homes across developments in King’s Cross, Brent Cross Town and Tottenham Hale.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked ‘new era for real estate’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine signalled a new era for commercial real estate, as the end of the low interest rate environment means investors no longer treat commercial real estate as a bond proxy, according to MSCI.
Investors favour ESG despite macroeconomic headwinds, survey finds
Some 88% of UK respondents to the latest Investors Intentions Survey by CBRE have affirmed that ESG criteria will continue to be adopted in all investment decisions this year.
City of London investment volumes leap 55% after best January in seven years
Commercial property investment in the City of London increased 55% from the final quarter of 2022 to £572.2m in January – the best January turnover since 2016, according to Savills.
TfL partners with Helical to deliver new office spaces
Transport for London’s (TfL’s) property company, TTL Properties, has selected Helical as its investment partner for commercial office developments across central London.
NAV falls at SEGRO
Warehouse and industrial property developer SEGRO has reported an adjusted net asset value (NAV) per share decrease of 15% to 966 pence in its FY22 results.
Trilogy and Peterson gain approval to redevelop Great Northern site in Manchester
Trilogy Real Estate (Trilogy) and Peterson Group have received approval for the redevelopment of the Great Northern site in Manchester.
Demand in London letting market remains at record high despite January dip
Letting demand in London dipped by 4% last month in comparison to the same period last year, according to Foxtons Lettings Market Index for January 2023.
Dalata Hotel Group purchases Maldron Hotel for £44.3m
Dalata Hotel Group, a hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe, has announced the acquisition of its first Maldron hotel in London for £44.3m.
MJ Gleeson’s profits slump amid market slowdown
Housebuilder MJ Gleeson has reported a 1.4% fall in revenue to £171m for the half-year to 31 December 2022, after the economic slowdown hit housing sales.
UK construction output value reaches record £204bn in 2022
Total UK construction output value reached £204bn in 2022, marking the first-time annual construction value has surpassed £200bn, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), although separate research has shown these figures have been inflated by cost increases.
European commercial real estate investment slumps in Q4
Commercial property investment volumes across Europe, including the UK, fell 66% to €53.9bn (£47.7bn) in Q4 2022 from a year earlier, with falls for all the major real estate sectors, MSCI’s European Capital Trends report shows. Total 2022 investment activity in Europe fell 25% to €291.5bn (£258bn).