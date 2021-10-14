Martha Grekos
Martha Grekos is a barrister and director at Martha Grekos Legal Consultancy
- Insight
Time to revisit the 15-minute city
Cities should work for everyone. A good place to live, work and spend time where the essentials of daily life are within a 15-minute walk or cycle ride rather than a drive away: that’s the fundamental principle of the 15-minute city.
- Professional
How are local authorities holding their meetings during lockdown?
In early April, regulations were drawn up to change the time, frequency and location of local authority meetings so as to allow for local governance to become virtual.
- Professional
What is the scope of section 73 applications to vary conditions?
Can you use a section 73 application to vary a planning consent when the changes to conditions you are seeking also entail a change to the description of development on the previous permission?
- Professional
2018 preview : plenty to look forward to in busy year ahead for housing policy
Much of what we as lawyers do on behalf of clients hangs on our ability to anticipate future issues and provide upcoming strategic commercial solutions.
- Professional
London Plan: greater use of review mechanisms is cause for concern
The draft London Plan is essential reading for anyone who wants to know where the capital is headed
- Professional
Complete abolition of CIL is the only way to rev up housebuilding
Since its introduction in 2010, the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) has been far from the fairer, faster and more transparent system of securing developer contributions to infrastructure that it was intended to be.
- Professional
Uncertainty remains over garden villages and starter homes
Already this year, the government has announced the locations for 14 garden villages and bolstered affordable housing by stating that the first starter homes will be built across brownfield sites in 2017, through the first wave of 30 local authority partnerships established under the £1.2bn Starter Homes Land Fund.
- Professional
Is the green belt getting between families and homes?
London’s population is growing by roughly 100,000 a year, exacerbating the capital’s housing crisis.