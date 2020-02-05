Mathew Ditchburn
Mathew Ditchburn is partner and head of real estate disputes at Hogan Lovells and is chair of the Property Litigation Association’s Law Reform Committee
Should all boundary disputes be settled by surveyors?
Believe it or not, lawyers do not love boundary disputes.
Lessons from the courts: the key 2017 legal cases in property
The year has seen many important real estate cases reach the courts
Lessons from the courts: the key 2016 legal cases in property
It has been another significant year for real estate court cases - Mathew Ditchburn surveys the highlights of the year’s most important decisions.
Law on rent payment during administration needs a fair hearing
When a tenant becomes insolvent but carries on using property leased to it, should it pay the rent?
Landlords and tenants feel full force of Dilapidations Protocol
Survey assesses impact of legally enforceable code, one year on. By Mathew Ditchburn
Property investments are increasingly falling into LPA receivership – what can investors expect?
More and more property investments are falling into LPA receiverships. If you are an investor and the worst happens, what can you expect?
Shooting rights
Question: I own some agricultural land with development potential as a wind farm. One of my neighbours has asked for shooting rights over the land. Would this be a problem?
Mediation not confrontation
The government wants property disputes to stay out of the courts in favour of mediation. Our contributors explain alternative dispute resolution