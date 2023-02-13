Mel Flaherty
Mel is news editor at Property Week.
Contact info
- News
Southern Grove scores greenfield planning win ‘off Local Plan’
Developer Southern Grove has succeeded in gaining planning approval for a 220-home scheme in Whitstable, Kent, despite the site not being included in Canterbury City Council’s Local Plan.
- Insight
Building connections: Big interview with BPF’s Melanie Leech
British Property Federation chief executive Melanie Leech explains to Property Week why building relationships at a local, regional and national level is the key to future development.
- Online
Q&A: Southern Grove chair on the UK’s housing supply issues
Firm’s founder Andrew Southern says ‘blue-sky thinking’ is needed for housing planning and development.
- News
TikTok takes whole Farringdon office scheme
Tech giant TikTok Information Technologies has pre-let the whole of Topland Group’s Verdant development in Farringdon, London.
- Online
NPPF gives LAs more reasons to reject new housing sites
Industry not keen on housing secretary Michael Gove’s reforms and their likely impact on housing delivery.
- News
NPPF to make housebuilding harder as LAs given more reasons to reject schemes
Even those who eat, drink and sleep property would have surely had little appetite to fully consume the government’s 15-chapter consultation on the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) when it was published so close to the end of the year.
- News
Industry icon Godfrey Bradman passes away
One of the property industry’s best-known figures, Godfrey Bradman, has passed away aged 86.
- News
Cineworld to begin discussions over sale of whole business
Bankrupt UK cinema operator Cineworld Group has confirmed it will begin discussions this month with potential buyers, but only those interested in buying the entire group as it seeks to avoid breaking up the business.
- News
DLUHC launches NPPF consultation with focus on local plans
Incentives for more local authorities to adopt new-style local plans and the introduction of National Development Management Policies, to provide consistency for small and medium housebuilders, are among the proposals in the government’s long-awaited consultation to update the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), published yesterday.
- News
Schroder European REIT refinances largest debt early
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has completed the refinancing of its largest debt €14m (£12.3m) loan due to expire next year, early.
- Online
Pubs raise glass to alcohol duty freeze
The government’s decision to freeze alcohol duty for another six months will allow £180m to be reinvested into the pub and brewery industry, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).
- Online
Derby kickstarts US pizza giant’s plans to retake slice of UK market
US pizza giant Little Caesars Pizza has opened a store in Derby, its first British store in more than two decades, and has further plans to roll out the brand across the UK.
- Online
Dilly Hotel sale completes
The Fattal Group has completed its purchase of London’s The Dilly Hotel from Archer Hotel Capital.
- News
LendInvest completes first loan under resi portfolio product
LendInvest, the asset manager for property finance, has completed a £37m loan secured against a nationwide portfolio of mainly residential investment properties.
- News
Martin’s strikes £30m deal with Canada Life
London real estate firm Martin’s Properties has agreed a £26.9m refinancing deal with Canada Life Investments to bolster its strategy of developing and acquiring assets in South East commuter towns.
- News
Q&A: Connells chairman on the evolution of the housing market
Stephen Shipperley, also co-founder of Rightmove, reflects on resi’s transformation over his 45-year career.
- Online
JLL and Industrials REIT scoop Proptech gongs
JLL and Industrials REIT were among the key winners of the 2022 UK PropTech Association (UKPA) Awards held in London last week.
- News
Plans submitted for Skegness regeneration
East Lindsey District Council is set to consult on plans to add a 136-hectare urban extension to the Lincolnshire seaside town of Skegness.
- Online
Workspace: Hybrid workspaces need a ‘digital first’ approach
Offices need to take a “digital first” approach to be fully inclusive to the new breed of hybrid workers, according to the keynote speaker at Property Week’s Workspace event yesterday.
- Online
Large retailers’ rates bill slashed by over a third
Shops over 19,910 sq ft in size will benefit from the biggest proportionate savings for the retail sector under the business rates transitional relief scheme announced in the recent Autumn Statement, but rates will increase for many retail categories, according to analysis by the real estate adviser Altus Group.