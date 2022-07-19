Michael Dean
Michael Dean is a principal at Avamore Capital
Time to get creative with finance
The FT recently reported that the UK economy was experiencing “the worst combination of surging prices and zero growth” since the 1970s, with inflation reaching a 40-year high at 9.1%.
What happens next? Michael Dean’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
In the second in our three-part series, figures from the residential and property finance sectors share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.
Replicating the office online is no easy task
Lockdown presents many challenges, but also opportunities for company culture.
M&A time for specialist lenders
The recent CharterCourt and OneSavingsBank merger, and Foresight Group’s acquisition of Signature Private Finance, may be a sign of things to come in the specialist finance market.
How do you present a lending opportunity correctly?
Presenting lending opportunities can sometimes be challenging as it varies between funders as to what information is required at the initial enquiry stage.
Brexit breathing room
While uncertainty continues to cloud the UK residential development market, Avamore Capital’s Q2 Market Bulletin suggests, particularly in the residential development space, that the extension of the Brexit deadline to 31 October has created some breathing room for developers to move ahead with their projects.
Borrowers have never had it so good, but will it last?
As 2018 draws to a close, it provides us with an opportunity to take stock and look back at activity in the UK private real estate debt investment sphere and make predictions for next year.
Developers should look at whole financing package
In the past 18 months, there has been a sharp rise in development finance providers, including a notable number of bridging lenders.
Proptech talk: if not bitcoin, then what?
In the past six months, the price of bitcoin has fluctuated dramatically, from lows of $3,236 (£2,333) to peaks of $18,868, then back to a low of $5,952.
How Blockchain will revolutionise the industry
By now, many within the property industry will have heard of blockchain, but perhaps not know what it is.
Seismic structural shift about to hit the office market
The office market is changing - and rapidly. The way tenants are occupying buildings, in particular, is changing incredibly quickly.
It's the end of Crowdfunding 1.0... but that's a good thing
We are nearing the end of real estate Crowdfunding 1.0. This was the opinion of many of my peers at a recent industry lunch at which we discussed how this nascent sector is about to hit the rocks. In many ways, it was hard to disagree.
The not-so-hard reality of Brexit
You cannot expect to become what you need to be by remaining where you are, according to Zig Ziglar.