Nick Leslau

The property sector is more nuanced than ever
For decades, the Baby Boomer generation has been able to navigate its way using the property stars, but the trusted constellations seem unusually displaced right now.
Our industry is being set up to fail
I am a bit of an ESG Luddite. I care deeply about the future of our world but tend to glaze over when scientists produce analysis of how and when we must achieve green targets, only to be contradicted by others who tell us something very different.
Why social capital is now key
In the aftermath of 9/11, intense and ultimately misguided speculation surrounded the future of high-rise developments. Similarly, many are today heralding the end of traditional office occupation as we know it following the pandemic.
We will suffer without offices
I was so furious following the exemption of grouse hunting from the ‘rule of six’, and then even more incensed following the New Look CVA and how the insane and immoral transfer of value from UK property owners to generally offshore private equity now seems to be OK, that I ...
Why the new property code of conduct will ultimately be toothless
Property owners have been facing a huge uphill struggle during this pandemic and the government has now unintentionally made the situation much worse.
A stronger industry will emerge
A doctor friend just told me that having turned 60 I would now, in extremis, not be prioritised for a ventilator should one be required.
Lurch to left would be a calamity
George Monbiot, Stowe- and Oxford-educated environmental and political activist and Guardian columnist, is clearly a very clever chap, but he is as scary as he is smart.
Article 50 should be revoked
I am a Brexiteer and have spent a great deal of time explaining and arguing why I believe that leaving the EU was a bold and important move.
The hanging Sword of Damocles
Like peeling back the skin of an onion, each layer of the property investment market reveals something different about the state of play and, unless you have prepared properly, you may well end up in tears.
2019 forecast: Nick Leslau (Prestbury Investments)
“As long as we leave I remain as positive as I always have been as to the UK’s prospects”
Markets remain buoyant as Brexit hysteria dies down
It feels like 2018 has started pretty well. Brexit hysteria has died down and markets have started to price in the likelihood of a deal rather better than most remainers feared.
Apocalypse now? I don’t think so...
Some analysts and commentators are well off target when it comes to Brexit
Double running and honest brokers who say 'don't do the deal'
I can’t address a group of investment agents without raising a truly significant problem, which in my view represents a matter so serious that it could extend to undermining the entire professional investment agency world: conflict management.
My memories of Lehman's collapse: Nick Leslau
“As the global markets went into meltdown, there was a risk that the fruits of my entire adult working life would disappear before my eyes”
10 years and out — we’re battered and bruised but alive to tell the tale
Our grandchildren will ask us one day: “What were you doing at the time of the Big Crash?”
Tax, slotting and CVAs — time to simplify the lot
Returning from a wonderful summer on the beautiful, still-hippyish island of Ibiza, where I can report with some certainty the financial woes of the Spanish mainland are not being replicated, I am confronted by our deputy prime minister bleating on, again, about yet another wealth tax proposal.
Coalition’s heavy-handed regulation is killing regeneration
I recently enjoyed a visit to the Shard at London Bridge and was hugely impressed. The views were breathtaking and the attention to detail admirable.
Even the bravest cannot overcome a lack of debt
Fortune favours the brave” may not be a saying that resonates with most of the leveraged property investor fraternity right now after the experiences of the last three years.
This is where the fortunes of the next decade will be made …
I like to spend August bobbing on the Med with the family and spending part of my considerable reading time absorbing newspapers and my favourite journalists, as opposed to the more normal daily skimming of articles
The signs of recovery are there - if you’re not too battle-scarred to sense them
Something deep down within me senses the stirrings of an embryonic recovery