Polly Troughton
Polly Troughton is group investment director at Unite Students
PBSA leads on space as a service
Successful property strategies are all about understanding customer needs and delivering best-in-class services that reflect those needs.
Think leisure is overpriced? Think again. Supply has increased but so has demand
At the end of last year, I engaged in a healthy debate with Tim Vallance of JLL about leisure pricing.
The evolution of the retail landlord
Retail is in a period of rapid change. Buzz words like Black Friday, ‘click & collect’ and even ‘bricks and mortar’ have quickly become part of the vernacular, and most people will tell you about the shopping trends they’ve embraced in recent months.
Leisure’s revival gives us new ideas to play with
Leisure is in the property spotlight and, having spent most of my career specialising in it, it is great to see both the strength in the operating market and the institutional demand for this once ‘alternative’ investment class.
Sustainability makes sound commercial sense
Ask a handful of property professionals to define sustainability and you’re unlikely to hear the same answer twice.
Retail parks must divide to conquer the out-of-town market
Whisper it quietly, but the out-of-town retail sector is splitting in two: those parks that require dominance and experience to succeed in their catchment - much in the same way as a shopping centre - and those parks that fulfil the convenience model.