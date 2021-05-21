Raed Hanna
Raed Hanna is managing director of Mutual Finance
Shot in the arm for lending market
Throughout the Covid period, Mutual Finance has been active in arranging finance across all real estate sectors, completing £962m of new business during 2020.
Is property immune to Covid-19?
Just as we were moving away from the turmoil of Brexit, we find ourselves facing a new hurdle: Covid-19. I say hurdle and not wall because real estate is a resilient industry and it will overcome this.
London remains safe as houses for Middle East money
I am frequently asked the age-old question: why is London the destination of choice for Middle Eastern investors? A number of factors in London and the Middle East change frequently, yet London remains a popular choice. The rock-solid British laws and property market continue to draw foreign investment from around ...
Why alternative lenders favour 'use it or lose it' strategy
Last year was a busy one for Mutual Finance in the real estate debt market. During 2016, we arranged about £700m of drawdowns on behalf of our clients.
Just how low can yields go?
As the commercial real estate sector continues to prove a robust investment platform for investors from both local and foreign markets, we continue to see yields being pushed and quality, in-demand assets becoming increasingly expensive in real terms.
Do Middle Eastern investors still look to London?
Back in 2014, I wrote an article here that posed the question: “Why is London the destination of choice for Middle Eastern investors?”
Are we witnessing 2007 all over again?
There is an assumption that property prices head only in one direction, but we all know that market corrections occur and ‘the bubble bursts’.
Greedy sellers have left buyers pondering the worth
There is a growing gap between what vendors and purchasers believe something is worth.
Lenders need to develop a new model to help PRS sector flourish
The private rented sector (PRS) market is growing rapidly and lenders (which are no longer limited to banks) are identifying it as a growth opportunity.
How equity became toast
In July 2007 the property market began a collapse like none we had ever seen.
London is still the destination of choice for Middle Eastern investors
The UK real estate market is no stranger to overseas investors - especially those from the Middle East.