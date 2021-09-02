Richard Morris
Richard Morris is a director at technologywithin
- Insight
Time for the high street to evolve
Even prior to the pandemic, we were becoming accustomed to headlines proclaiming ‘the death of the high street’ and witnessing the retreat of big-name retailers from our town and city centres.
- Insight
Office tech: second best will not do
Editor: As pandemic recovery begins, offices can only aspire to ‘super-prime’ status if they have the tech to support it (‘New strata of “super-prime” offices could arise from pandemic, says BlackRock’).
- Insight
Grey space: lessons for landlords
If traditional CRE landlords had previously been deaf to the siren song of flexible workspace, the emergent phenomenon of ‘grey space’ is now prompting increasing numbers of landlords to listen closely.
- Insight
Good office ventilation just the start
Editor: With lockdown restrictions easing, a return to the office is a priority for many. A recent study by Survation indicated that 74% of people want to return to the office – be that on a full-time or hybrid basis.
- Insight
There’s a bright future for smart flex providers
Editor: It is heartening to see enquiries and demand for flexible workspace rising in response to the government’s roadmap for easing lockdown.
- Insight
A flexible solution to the retail crisis
Editor: Retail landlords are at the centre of a crisis on our high streets with growing customer preference for online shopping accelerated by repeated lockdowns. There could be further trouble ahead with the end to the eviction ban and reintroduction of business rates this spring.
- Insight
Tech critical to back office success
Editor: It is no surprise that lockdown has seen a rise in the volume of ‘grey space’ in London’s office market, as 61% of desk-based workers reportedly want to work from home more following lockdown.
- Insight
Flex space offers high street solution
Editor: There is no doubt that the British high street is facing a crisis, having been impacted by consumer preferences for online shopping and lockdown.
- Insight
There’s a key role for tech in post-Covid offices
Editor: Your article ‘Canary Wharf sets out back-to-work plan’ highlighted the often default view that as lockdown is relaxed, we will all return to offices just as before.
- Online
Industry has yet to grasp the benefits of proptech
The recent Oxford Future of Real Estate Initiative report showing that the UK is leading proptech investment into Europe was encouraging news.
- Insight
How AAS is disrupting business
The as-a-service (AAS) business model has evolved at great speed to disrupt and transform the way companies of every size operate.
- Insight
What the future office will look like
As the office market continues to evolve apace, I wanted to highlight some under-mentioned trends.
- Online
Car free day can put businesses on road to flexibility
Today is International Car Free Day - an initiative designed to raise awareness of green issues and sustainability - but how does your journey impact on your office?
- Online
Is flexible office space the answer to 2019’s increased leasing liabilities?
With new rules on lease accounting on the horizon, businesses who lease their office space will face the prospect of having to list their property on their balance sheets as liabilities.
- Online
Fleet-of-foot and flexible – how business must respond to Brexit
The EU referendum decision has left British business in a state of flux.
- Professional
Stamp Duty
Question: I have just entered into an option agreement for the purchase of land. Do I have to pay any Stamp Duty Land Tax?