Stephanie Denton
Stephie is Head of Content at Property Week.
Contact info
- News
Student conference hears ESG is prime concern in PBSA sector
Speakers at Property Week event agree sustainability will be key priority for the student market next year.
- Insight
You win some, you lose some
This week started with relief that the nation hadn’t gone entirely crazy and voted rogue MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock winner of ITV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Instead, Lioness Jill Scott picked up the crown.
- Online
Oxygen extends trampoline portfolio with RedKangaroo acquisition
Indoor family activity brand, Oxygen, has acquired regional trampoline operator, RedKangaroo.
- Online
Westminster Property Association and Westminster City Council launch Sustainable City Charter
Westminster Property Association and Westminster City Council have launched London’s first Sustainable City Charter.
- Online
CoStar launches LoopNet in the UK as global interest in the market rises
US real estate marketplace CoStar Group has launched LoopNet, its commercial property marketplace, in the UK market.
- Insight
Don’t bury your head in the sand
The Bank of England last week warned that the UK was facing its longest recession in 100 years as it raised interest rates to 3%. Coming off the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the UK political merry-go-round, supply chain costs rapidly increasing and the cost-of-living crisis, this ...
- News
Scottish rent freeze bill seen as ‘lose-lose’ move for market
Industry figures say rent cap is cynical move to win votes that will put brake on investment and housing supply
- News
Scottish rent freeze bill could trigger wider downturn in construction sector
The Scottish housing sector could face a downturn in construction as the Scottish parliament is set to pass emergency legislation to freeze rents for up to 18 months.