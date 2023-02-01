Steve Norris

Steve Norris

Steve Norris is chairman of Soho Estates and senior adviser to BNP Paribas Real Estate and a former Transport Minister and London mayoral candidate - you can find him on Twitter at @StevenJNorris

  • Housebuilding
    Insight

    Soho Estates’ Steve Norris on grade III listings

    2023-02-01T00:00:00

    Designer and TV presenter Kevin McCloud is a legend. Which of us doesn’t watch Grand Designs just to see how much grief couples go through to build the house of their dreams?

  • Michael Gove shutterstock_2229800903 LINGTREN
    Insight

    Has Gove got it wrong this time?

    2022-12-14T00:00:00

    Readers of this column will know that I have a special place in my heart for that most agile and effective of ministers, Michael Gove.

  • Jeremy Hunt holding Rugby shirt
    Insight

    Brace for the impact of real austerity

    2022-11-16T00:00:00

    In 1947, as he was about to present his Budget, Labour’s Hugh Dalton, the then chancellor of the exchequer, let slip to an old friend: “No more on tobacco; a penny on beer; something on dogs and pools but not on horses; increase in purchase tax, but only on articles ...

  • PW212022_Jeremy Hunt_Flickr_cred HM Treasury
    Insight

    Hunt takes charge as Truss lingers

    2022-10-20T00:00:00

    They say a week’s a long time in politics and boy, this has been one of those weeks.

  • Liz Truss Downing Street speech shutterstock_2198583263 Fred Duval PW230922
    Insight

    Truss will take on the Treasury first

    2022-09-21T00:00:00

    Only two days after kissing hands with her late Majesty, Liz Truss found herself facing an unprecedented period in our history during which politics largely disappeared from our national consciousness.

  • PW260822_Liz Truss_shutterstock_2186667269_cred ComposedPix
    Insight

    Let’s pray Truss succeeds as PM

    2022-08-24T00:00:00

    So it’s obviously Liz Truss. Unless some extraordinary gaff derails her, the foreign secretary is nailed on as our next prime minister.

  • PW220722_Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson_cred Number 10
    Insight

    Will party voters pick the right PM?

    2022-07-20T00:00:00

    It was Harold Wilson who coined the immortal line that a week is a long time in politics, but even he would have been shocked by the speed of events since Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from the government and between them precipitated a tsunami of resignations that even ...

  • PW240622_Michael Gove_shutterstock_1851192037_cred I T S
    Online

    No one can call Michael Gove idle

    2022-06-22T23:00:00

    Say what you like about the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, but Michael Gove certainly hasn’t been idle.

  • Elizabeth Line train
    Insight

    City megaprojects hit last stop

    2022-05-26T00:00:00

    It was kind of Mark Wild, the Elizabeth line chief executive, to finally open it this week on my birthday. It’s a project first conceived over half a century ago and that I promoted as a minister, but was nearly killed by the Treasury in 1994.

  • PW290422_Michael-Gove_Flickr_cred-UK-Government
    News

    Gove is a serious change agent

    2022-04-27T23:00:00

    In my next life, I want to come back as a government sign writer. Politicians (and yes, I confess, I was one) appear to believe that changing the name somehow of itself solves perennial challenges.

  • Boris Johnson March 2022
    Insight

    Crunch time looms for Johnson

    2022-03-31T00:00:00

    I’ve never been Boris Johnson’s greatest fan, but you do have to cut the guy some slack.

  • Ukraine tank
    Insight

    We’re living in dangerous times

    2022-03-03T00:00:00

    I doubt that many of us could have conceived that as we entered 2022 it would not be the virus that filled our media but the very real threat that an increasingly paranoid dictator in Russia could have seriously raised the threat of nuclear war.

  • Boris Johnson
    Insight

    Boris is a party pooper for the Tories

    2022-02-03T00:00:00

    “I get it and I will fix it” was the prime minister’s response to Sue Gray’s damning report asserting “failures of leadership and judgement” over the antics of No 10 and the PM himself in what we now refer to as Partygate. The question, of course, is whether that is ...

  • Boris Johnson Christmas 2021
    Insight

    Boris Johnson may yet survive

    2022-01-06T00:00:00

    And so we bid a none-too-fond farewell to a year of frustration and disappointment for millions across the country.

  • Michael Gove
    Insight

    Gove must avoid levelling down

    2021-12-02T00:00:00

    Just when we thought the worst of Covid was behind us, along comes Omicron. It may or may not be massively serious but meanwhile travel restrictions are tightened, supply chains disrupted and life in general is just a tad more miserable.

  • COP26 sign
    Insight

    We must make sensible changes

    2021-11-04T00:00:00

    The media have been gorging themselves on COP26 all this week despite the obvious, which is that as ever with conferences of this kind, there will be lots of hot air and promises and very little action will follow.

  • Michael Gove
    Insight

    Gove is the right man to fix housing

    2021-10-07T00:00:00

    Given that we’ve had 12 housing ministers in as many years, it is really very good news that while Chris Pincher, the housing minister in what was MHCLG, has retained his job, his boss is now the one man whose record in three departments – education, justice and DEFRA – ...

  • London Docklands
    Insight

    Predicting the legacy of Covid

    2021-09-02T00:01:00

    We may not be entirely out of the Covid woods yet, but at least we can assume the worst is behind us.

  • Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds
    Insight

    Boris failed to show leadership

    2021-07-22T00:00:00

    I know nostalgia isn’t what it used to be, but in my time in parliament I served two prime ministers who I looked up to.

  • Boris Johnson
    Insight

    The glory may be fading for Boris

    2021-06-24T00:00:00

    Last Thursday’s by-election result in Chesham and Amersham where the seat that was last held with a Tory majority of 16,000 turned into a Lib Dem majority of 8,000 has shocked Westminster to the core.

