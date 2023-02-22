Tim Clark
- Professional
Recent high-profile snubs cast doubt on future of CPOs
Two refusals raise questions over whether the landscape for green-lighting schemes has changed for good.
- Professional
Fearn vs Tate case ruling may change views on privacy rights
Supreme Court ruling could have wide-ranging ramifications on what developers can build and where.
- Professional
Biodiversity pilot site could give developers green boost
The Iford Farm biodiversity backstop site could help developers meet their environmental commitments.
- Professional
Service charge ruling seeks to please landlords and tenants
In Blacks service charge case, court rules tenants must pay now, but can later challenge fees seen as unfair.
- Professional
Developers ditch wrecking ball in favour of retrofitting
Sustainability and heritage factors prompt developers to consider light-touch refurbishment of old buildings.
- Professional
Is it time to serve notice on the Landlord and Tenant Act?
PLA calls on its 1,500 members to review whether new commercial legislation is needed.
- Professional
ESG set to be a top priority for the industry in the year ahead
Sustainability goals, net-zero targets and energy standards are key issues for investors and developers.
- Professional
Trials and tribulations: the key legal issues of the year
Planning, ESG, the workplace, skills, cladding and building safety were all on the property agenda in 2022.
- Professional
Reading council picks nuclear option in the battle over PDR
Council’s implementation of Article 4 direction could have implications for government’s housebuilding plans.
- News
L&G and Vivid form joint venture to develop 1,000 modular homes
Legal & General’s modular housing arm is planning a five-year joint venture with affordable homes provider Vivid, initially worth £300m-plus, to deliver at least 1,000 new affordable modular homes across the south of England, Property Week can reveal.
- Professional
Joy on the high streets as Autumn Statement cuts tax burden
Retailers to benefit from sweeping business rates changes and business rate multiplier freeze in 2023-24.
- Professional
BSI guidance offers hope for neurodiverse-friendly spaces
PAS 6463 is set to help architects, developers and property professionals make practical changes to schemes
- Professional
Supreme Court casts doubt on the legitimacy of masterplans
Rejection of Hillside Parks’ Aberdovey appeal could have implications well beyond the Welsh seaside parish.
- Professional
Conveyancers told to brace for worsening economic outlook
CLC tells its members to prepare for slowdown in workloads ahead of expected falls in transaction volumes.
- Markets
Modular is a long-term game
Optimism remains in a sector that has been hit with a flurry of insolvencies, as Tim Clark reports.
- Insight
Landlords fear rental overhaul may be harmful to investment
Repeal of Section 21 and other reforms may disincentivise HMO landlords from increasing investment.
- Professional
Agents fall foul of celebrity image rights and trademarks
Marsh & Parsons’ unauthorised use of Sir Michael Caine’s image in an advert highlights IP and copyright issues.
- News
Westminster disarray drives L&G to regions
CEO Sir Nigel Wilson says group is speaking directly to ‘stable’ regional mayors
- Professional
How best to design, launch and review a new workspace
Three experts give their tips on strategies for finding or adapting the ideal post-pandemic workplace
- Professional
Kew Gardens project aims to boost residential biodiversity
Five-year venture with Mount Anvil will study how to help developers create better habitats for pollinators.