Vicky Cotton is sustainability and wellbeing director at Workman

    Government must expand on BNG remit

    2021-08-27T00:00:00

    Editor: The government’s decision to introduce a 10% biodiversity net gain (BNG) mandate in English planning law is a welcome step in the transition towards a low-carbon, sustainable future for the built environment sector. However, as an industry, we should press policymakers to go further.

    Achieving Net Zero is going to hurt

    2020-02-18T15:55:00

    We are repeatedly being told that the property industry is responsible for a massive 40% of total UK carbon emissions.

    ESG has profound impact on business and society

    2019-08-21T15:49:00

    Editor: For environmental, social and governance (ESG) practitioners, the battle for hearts and minds is only just beginning.

    ‘Healthy’ buildings should be the norm in retail

    2018-04-24T07:59:00

    There has been much talk in recent months on the importance of factoring wellbeing into office workplace design but less on how essential supporting the health and wellbeing of shoppers and workers in the retail space is. Going forward, this should be at the forefront of developer and landlord minds.

    Now is the time to focus on the practicalities of EPCs

    2017-06-06T09:00:00

    Owners and managers must mitigate future risk to ensure compliance with Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.