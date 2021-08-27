Vicky Cotton
Vicky Cotton is sustainability and wellbeing director at Workman
Government must expand on BNG remit
Editor: The government’s decision to introduce a 10% biodiversity net gain (BNG) mandate in English planning law is a welcome step in the transition towards a low-carbon, sustainable future for the built environment sector. However, as an industry, we should press policymakers to go further.
Achieving Net Zero is going to hurt
We are repeatedly being told that the property industry is responsible for a massive 40% of total UK carbon emissions.
ESG has profound impact on business and society
Editor: For environmental, social and governance (ESG) practitioners, the battle for hearts and minds is only just beginning.
‘Healthy’ buildings should be the norm in retail
There has been much talk in recent months on the importance of factoring wellbeing into office workplace design but less on how essential supporting the health and wellbeing of shoppers and workers in the retail space is. Going forward, this should be at the forefront of developer and landlord minds.
Now is the time to focus on the practicalities of EPCs
Owners and managers must mitigate future risk to ensure compliance with Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.