- News
London second staircase rule may hit viability of resi towers
Industry figures fear rule that new 30 metre-plus blocks must have second staircase will slow housing delivery.
- News
Will the government shake-up benefit the built environment?
Last week’s departmental reshuffle has implications far beyond the appointment of a new housing minister.
- News
Building safety remediation contracts fail to bring clarity
The government’s plans to clamp down on developers leave more questions for leaseholders and tenants.
- Insight
Mipim 2023: Vive la différence
After a Covid-affected few years, delegates are expected to return in large numbers for this year’s Mipim in Cannes. Event director Nicolas Kozubek outlines to Adam Branson the main topics of the 2023 programme.
- News
Industrial sector still in strong position despite dip in values
Research suggests the honeymoon period is over, but experts say the sector’s fundamentals remain robust.
- Markets
A northern retail powerhouse
Fenwick’s £40m refurb is just one of several Tyne & Wear retail revivals.
- Insight
Can counties build on property powers in devolution deals?
Deals are seen as positive for Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk, but some say they fail to address planning issues.
- News
Office schemes hold key to the success of Oxford Street
Former retail spaces could be converted into offices, boosting footfall on London’s premier shopping street
- News
Industrial sector bears the brunt of business rate rises
While large-scale occupiers such as Amazon can absorb big increases, for others it may well prove critical.
- News
Landlords told to act following Rochdale mould death verdict
The death of toddler Awaab Ishak has exposed serious failings in the way property concerns are addressed.
- Insight
Big interview with author Hashi Mohamed: “We can fix the housing crisis”
Successive governments have failed to implement the reforms needed to solve the UK’s housing shortage. Hashi Mohamed, author of a new book analysing the housing crisis, tells Property Week what needs to change.
- News
Experts urge government to ‘liberate’ the later-living market
Many leading players agree with the Mayhew Review’s recommendations to reform the planning system.
- Markets
Airports plot a new course
The pandemic has driven up demand for space surrounding airports.
- News
Cancelled NI building contracts highlight the impact of inflation
Clients and contractors need to revisit existing fixed-term and fixed-price agreements to ensure stability.
- News
Firms need to get their hybrid policies and office space right
Landsec study reveals lack of clarity over meaning of hybrid working and highlights need for tailored workspaces
- News
BTR sector set to keep growing as economic situation worsens
Experts say well-managed rental homes will be seen as stable option as interest rates rise and recession looms
- Markets
Stockport’s stock keeps rising
Transport interchange redevelopment leads major regeneration of the town. Adam Branson reports.
- News
Government sends a clear signal to get on with cladding repairs
Decision by housing secretary to issue legal warning to freeholder of a tower block shows it won’t accept delays.
- Insight
Smart homes are nothing new
“Discover Britain’s original smart home.” So goes the sell for Victorian mansion Cragside, originally home to the renowned engineer William Armstrong.
- News
Retail sector struggling to hit the energy efficiency deadline
Experts predict major landlords will succeed in meeting the April deadline but smaller private investors may not.