Anandita Malhotra
Anandita is digital assistant / junior reporter at Property Week.
- News
Cash Access UK appoints Hamilton as property director
Not-for-profit company appoints Hamilton to ramp up Cash Access UK banking hub delivery programme
- News
Jonathan Bernstein joins Rapleys as partner from Avison Young
The property consultancy has appointed the former Avison Young director as partner in its residential division.
- News
O’Brien joins Dovepark Properties as chairman
Comer Homes’ affordable housing arm appoints new chairman to replace outgoing Michael Mulcahy.
- News
Jenkins joins LS Estates as MD from Quadrant Estates
London-based real estate developer LS Estates has appointed Rowan Jenkins as managing director, development.
- News
Tritax Symmetry strengthens senior leadership in Manchester
The national logistics developer has appointed Hargreaves Land’s David Travis and Rider Levett Bucknall’s James Cannon.
- News
Berkeley Group announces raft of apprentice and graduate appointments
Housebuilder recruits 22 new graduates and 25 apprentices.
- News
Regeneration Brainery appoints Steel as first chief executive
Regeneration Brainery, the not-for-profit organisation that helps young adults from diverse backgrounds into property careers, has appointed Michele Steel as chief executive.
- News
Montagu Evans appoints former JLL director Collins as partner
Former JLL director Ashley Collins has joined Montagu Evans as a partner in its planning team.
- News
Jonathan Lowe joins CBRE from Avison Young
CBRE has appointed Jonathan Lowe as head of science and technology for the North.
- News
Grimsby portfolio leads Allsop January auction catalogue
A residential and retail portfolio in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, guided at £2m-plus is the highest-priced lot in the catalogue for Allsop’s first auction of the year.
- News
Retail sees biggest drop in carbon emissions across industry
The UK retail sector saw the biggest percentage drop in carbon emissions per real estate unit last year, at 17.6%, according to a new report.
- News
Taurus Developments appoints former JLL director Harding to advisory board
Former JLL industrial and logistics director Andy Harding has joined Taurus Developments as a consultant and member of its advisory board.
- News
Strettons raises over £3m in December auction
Strettons raised over £3m at its December live-streamed auction, which featured a range of lots with development and investment potential all over the country.
- News
Acuitus reports a total of £175m in auction sales in 2023
The final Acuitus commercial property auction of 2023 raised £10m and brought the total volume of assets that the auction house sold during the year to £175m, with an average lot size of £717,000.
- News
Lunson Mitchenall strengthens lease advisory team
Independent retail and leisure agency Lunson Mitchenall (LM) has announced the promotion of Nick Klein to head its lease advisory team and the appointment of BNP Paribas’ Mark Capanda as an associate director.
- News
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors announces raft of promotions across Scotland
Scottish property agency Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has announced six promotions across its residential and commercial operations to strengthen its ongoing growth strategy.