Andy Hillier
Andy is Features Editor at Property Week.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 8075 8208
- Email:
- andy.hillier@propertyweek.com
- Insight
Big interview with office developer Kinrise: ‘Knocking down is such a waste’
Kinrise is on a mission to turn old commercial buildings into grade-A office schemes. Managing partners George Aberdeen and Samuel Lawson Johnston tell Property Week why it’s the right approach both financially and environmentally.
- Insight
UK Industrial & Logistics rents up 8.2% over past five years
Rental growth accelerated over the past three years but has since decelerated as the market begins to cool.
- Online
What does the future hold for BTS?
Head along any motorway in the UK and before long you’re bound to pass a vast warehouse development.
- Insight
Big interview with UKPA’s Sammy Pahal: Partnering for proptech
UK PropTech Association managing director Sammy Pahal tells Property Week why its merger with the British Property Federation is good news for the industry.
- Markets
How residential development is on the up in Birmingham
Residential development is on the rise in Birmingham city centre, buoyed by strong demand for high-end BTR homes. Property Week reports on how housing is becoming an important part of the city centre landscape.
- Insight
Great ambition: Big interview with AECOM’s Richard Whitehead
Construction and engineering firm AECOM is involved in some of the largest projects in the built environment. Richard Whitehead, chief executive of global buildings and places, tells Property Week how it is weathering the storms battering the sector.
- Insight
Old Broadmoor’s new treatment
The former site of the high-security mental health hospital is being offered for sale as a rare development opportunity. Property Week finds out more about its possible future uses.
- Markets
Regional focus: Thames Valley
While average UK house prices have fallen for the first time in a decade, some parts of the Thames Valley are continuing to see uplifts.
- News
Towering ambition: big interview with the founder of Tide Construction
Tide Construction has taken volumetric modular development to new heights with the construction of the 50-storey co-living scheme Enclave. Founder and chair John Fleming tells Property Week about the firm’s latest developments and its plans for the future.
- Insight
‘We’re well set up and ready to grow’: big interview with upmarket specialist John D Wood & Co
At a time when many estate agencies are closing branches, upmarket specialist John D Wood & Co is expanding. Managing director Polly Ogden Duffy tells Property Week what is driving the growth.
- Insight
I&L take-up falls by almost half in 2023
Speculative development in the sector has also taken a hit, holding back the take-up figures even further.
- Online
The time has come to turn to timber
Industrial and logistics developers have made impressive progress on sustainability in recent years. Where once they were only too happy to throw up poorly insulated structures at breakneck speed, now careful consideration is given to a building’s energy efficiency and overall environmental performance.
- Markets
Roadmap to climate resilience
As extreme weather conditions hit the UK more often, PW’s Andy Hillier reports on the sector’s response.
- News
BTR360 Conference: Investor appetite strong despite difficult headwinds
Investor confidence in the build-to-rent (BTR) market has been dented by rising costs and higher interest rates but appetite in the market remains strong, delegates were told at Property Week’s BTR360 conference yesterday (10 October).
- News
UKGBC’s McWhirter slams ‘brutal’ dissolution of Energy Efficiency Taskforce
The UK Green Building Council’s (UKGBC) deputy chief executive Simon McWhirter has criticised the government’s decision to disband the Energy Efficiency Taskforce only six months on from its launch, and just days after it scrapped Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for residential landlords.
- Online
RESi360: Zoopla head predicts further tricky two or three years for housing market
The UK housing market faces at least two more challenging years, Zoopla executive director Richard Donnell told delegates at Property Week’s RESi360 conference this morning (13 September).
- News
PW Student Accommodation Awards finalists revealed
Purpose-built student accommodation provider (PBSA) Abodus Living leads the nominations at this year’s Student Accommodation Awards, shortlisted in eight categories.
- Insight
Why international investors should look to invest in Ukraine’s property market
Sergii Pylypenko, chief executive of Ukrainian developer Kovalska Group, tells Andy Hillier why, despite the ongoing conflict, international investors should be looking seriously at the country’s property market.
- Markets
Testing times for the student sector
Andy Hillier reports on the double whammy of rising demand for and falling supply of properties.
- Insight
A winning start: PW speaks to six former Women in Property National Student Awards finalists
Women in Property’s National Student Awards have helped more than a thousand female graduates on the road to success. Property Week talks to former finalists about the importance of the programme.