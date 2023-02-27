Daniel McGrath
- News
Elanders signs for £4.6m Newcastle unit
Global supply chain, printing and packaging specialist Elanders has signed a 10-year lease for a speculatively built £4.6m industrial unit at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, near Newcastle upon Tyne.
- News
Native Land gets green light for Bankside Yards office scheme in Southwark
The London Borough of Southwark has approved Native Land’s plans for a 110,000 sq ft sustainable office development at Bankside Yards.
- News
Getinge announces St Modwen Park Derby as new UK HQ
Swedish medical technology manufacturer Getinge has announced plans to establish a new UK headquarters at St Modwen Park Derby, alongside a Global Centre of Excellence of Chemistry.
- News
Scottish former hotel is star lot at SDL’s February auction
Former hotel and care home in Grantown-on-Spey with redevelopment potential leads auction house’s next sale
- News
Clive Emson scores 75% success rate and raises £21m at latest sale
Clive Emson raised £21m at its first auction of 2023 on 8 February, achieving a success rate of 75%.
- News
Croydon Council calls on government for £500m bailout
Croydon Council has called on the government for a £500m bailout, after declaring bankruptcy for the third time in two years.
- News
Hyde Group gets approval for 254-home Brookhill regeneration
Affordable homes provider Hyde Group’s proposed regeneration of the Brookhill Estate in Woolwich, south-east London, can go ahead after the Royal Borough of Greenwich planning committee approved the 254-home scheme.
- News
FMX Urban Property Advisers launches after retail and leisure specialists merger
FMX Urban Property Advisers (FMX) has officially launched following completion of the merger between retail and leisure specialists MMX Retail and Fawcett Mead.
- News
London Sport and Art-Invest announce partnership for Canada Water Dockside
Art-Invest Real Estate and London Sport have announced a partnership that will see the sports charity deliver a sports provision at Canada Water Dockside, Art-Invest’s 4.5-acre office-led scheme.
- News
Capco and Shaftesbury merger cleared by CMA
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has “unconditionally cleared” the all-share merger between Capital & Counties (Capco) and Shaftesbury following the phase one review of the proposed deal.
- News
Mountpark submits planning application for Ferrybridge site
Mountpark Logistics has submitted a detailed planning application to Wakefield Council to regenerate the former coal yard site at Ferrybridge Power Station into an industrial and logistics scheme.
- News
Savills raises £45m from best February auction in five years
Auction house puts 139 residential and commercial lots under the hammer, achieving 70% success rate
- News
Chiswick office space to hit market for £7.5m in BidX1’s next auction
The Garment Building in Chiswick, west London, will go under the hammer with a guide price of £7.5m to £8m at BidX1’s west London office investment auction on 1 March.
- News
Regal London pushes ahead with Watford sustainable office development
Regal London has decided to move ahead with its first standalone office development, Clarendon Works, a speculative 173,000 sq ft office scheme in Watford.
- News
Dominus to provide permanent London home for Migration Museum
Dominus is to create a permanent home for London’s Migration Museum as part of a proposed 769-bed student accommodation development near the Tower of London.
- News
Redhill shopping centre sold to private investor for around £17m
Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill, Surrey has been sold to a private investor represented by Running Hare for £17m.
- News
P-THREE appointed to lease Olympic Park assets
The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has appointed real estate agency and consultancy P-THREE to lead on food and beverage leasing at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s ArcelorMittal Orbit, The Podium and East Bank in Stratford, east London.
- Online
Time Out Market appoints Gillingham Bell to support global expansion
Gillingham Bell International has been appointed global real estate partner by Time Out Market to supports its foodhall expansion.
- News
Rangeford gets nod for Cambridge retirement village
South Cambridgeshire District Council has given a resolution to grant planning permission to later-living specialist Rangeford Villages’ proposed retirement village in Stapleford, greater Cambridge.
- Online
Bellway and Amethyst get green light for 124 Newcastle homes
Newcastle City Council’s planning committee has approved Bellway North East and Amethyst Homes’ plans to develop 124 homes in Elswick, Newcastle.