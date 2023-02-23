David Parsley
David Parsley is contributing editor on Property Week, specialising in finance and general news. His career has included being founding editor of City AM, markets editor on The Sunday Times and business editor on the Sunday Express. He began his career as news editor on Property Week in 1994.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 07912 694 581
- Email:
- david.parsley@propertyweek.com
- Online
Portfolio value slumps 13.3% at Supermarket Income REIT
The value of Supermarket Income REIT’s portfolio slumped 13.3% in the second half of 2022 as the group suffered from industry-wide outward yield movements.
- Online
NAV and property values fall at abrdn’s European logistics fund
The value of abrdn European Logistics Income REIT’s portfolio fell 6% in the three months to the end of December as a result of outward yield movements.
- Online
NAV and profit falls at PHP
Net asset value (NAV) at Primary Health Properties (PHP) fell 3.5% in the 12 months to the end of December as yields moved out during the year.
- Online
Aitch Group secures £24.4m refinancing deal with Sirius
Boutique London property developer Aitch Group has completed a £24.4m refinancing deal for its Childers Street scheme in Deptford, south-east London, with Sirius Property Finance.
- Online
Springfield profit dips despite sharp rise in revenue
Profit at Springfield Properties dipped 5% in the first half of its financial year, despite a sharp rise in revenue.
- Online
LSL chairman steps down
Bill Shannon is set to step down as non-executive chairman of LSL Property Services at the estate agent group’s next AGM in May.
- Online
CapReg makes non-exec board appointment
Capital & Regional has appointed Panico Theocharides to the group’s board as a non-executive director.
- Online
Purplebricks considers sale after issuing profit warning
Purplebricks is considering selling the beleaguered online estate agent to ‘better realise the potential of the group.’
- Online
Redevco and SFP enter UK BTR sector
Redevco and SFP Group have formed a joint venture agreement to invest in the UK Build to Rent (BTR) real estate market over the next two years.
- Online
Civitas agrees £71m lending deal
Civitas Social Housing has secured a new five-year term debt facility of £70.875m with a European bank.
- Online
Home REIT receives offer to buy group as it reveals ‘serious deterioration’ in rent collections
Troubled social housing group Home REIT has told investors that it may put the company up for sale following a report into its portfolio showed a “serious deterioration in rent collections”.
- Online
Telford Homes agrees £300m funding deal for three BTR schemes in London
Telford Homes and joint venture partners Ridgeback Group and Angelo Gordon have agreed a £300m forward-funding deal to deliver three built-to-rent (BTR) developments across London.
- Online
Regional REIT tenants return to their offices
Regional REIT has told investors that almost all its tenants have returned to their offices over the last year following the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Online
Life sciences secures £2.45bn investment in golden triangle during 2022
Investment into life sciences real estate exceeded £2.45bn in the ‘golden triangle’ in 2022, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.
- Online
BTR market enjoys strong investment in 2022
Build to rent (BTR) remains one of the most in-demand UK real estate sectors, receiving £4.3bn of investment in 2022, according to Savills.
- Online
Clarion appoints EMEA distribution director
Clarion Partners has appointed Christian Schulte Eistrup as managing director and co-head of EMEA distribution.
- Online
Bellway and Redrow echo housebuilder concerns over demand
Another two housebuilding giants reported on the impact of the economic downturn on Thursday, as both Bellway and Redrow on flagged persistent market challenges despite a slight pickup in activity in recent weeks.
- Online
NAV and portfolio value falls at Custodian
Net asset value (NAV) at Custodian Property Income REIT fell 12.2% during the final three months of 2022, as it was impacted by industry wide outward yield movements.
- Online
Barratt sees signs of a recovery in homebuyer demand, but reservations remain down
Barratt Developments has told investors there are early signs of a recovery in homebuyer demand as mortgage rates begin to ease back.
- Online
Start-up offers homebuyers chance to link up with investors to get on housing ladder
A new crowdfunding platform is set to bring buyers and investors together to co-invest in homes and bypass the need to gain a mortgage.