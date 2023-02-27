Jamie Bennett-Ness
Aussie firm Recharge Industries buys gigafactory company Britishvolt
Australian firm Recharge Industries has completed its purchase of Britishvolt, the financially troubled car battery start-up behind plans for a £3.8bn UK ‘gigafactory’.
Property sector’s net zero 2050 target ‘will be missed’
Nine in 10 senior property industry leaders think current government policy will fail to deliver a net zero property sector by 2050, with key figures warning that the industry will “continue to fall short of targets” unless pledges are turned into action.
Up for the climate challenge
At Property Week’s recent Climate Crisis Summit, experts from across the industry debated whether the sector is still on course to achieve net zero in the face of economic headwinds.
Canvas to convert Oxford Street retail unit into five-storey flexible workspace
Canvas Offices has unveiled plans to create a five-storey flexible office space on Oxford Street after signing a 25-year lease for a building currently used for retail and storage, Property Week can reveal.
Fora to launch flexible workspace at London’s Bankside
Flexible office provider Fora is to launch a 43,300 sq ft workspace at London’s Bankside after entering into a management agreement with Oxford Properties.
Rival urges call-in for MSG’s Stratford Sphere as Gove considers scheme
Rival arena operator AEG Europe has urged Michael Gove to call in the controversial plans for the MSG Sphere in Stratford, east London, after it emerged that the housing secretary has pressed pause on the planning application to consider the proposals for the entertainment venue.
Aldi targeting empty London office blocks under new store expansion
Aldi plans to nearly double its 60-store-strong London portfolio as part of a UK expansion drive that will see it target empty office blocks and new housing locations.
PwC’s audits of Intu Properties under investigation by FRC
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has launched an investigation into audits conducted by PwC of collapsed shopping centre owner Intu Properties.
City of London calls for Skyscrapers to dim their lights
Skyscrapers across the Square Mile could be told to dim their lights at night under proposals to cut light pollution and save energy.
Lendlease puts £114m price tag on cladding repairs
Lendlease has predicted it will have to spend £114m to cover the cost of post-Grenfell UK cladding repairs, but said it would seek to claw back as much of the costs as possible from contractors
Housing association pair face enforcement action over ‘serious and recurrent’ breaches
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has issued enforcement notices again two UK housing associations over “serious concerns” about weaknesses in their governance and ability to ensure their long-term viability.
Sadiq Khan mandates second staircase for all new London towers over 30m
All new buildings in London taller than 30m must now include a second staircase, London mayor Sadiq Khan has mandated.
Center Parcs ditches plans for £400m holiday village near Crawley
Center Parcs UK has scrapped plans to build its sixth holiday village near Crawley after environmental concerns were uncovered.
McLaren lodges plans for 45-storey BTR tower in Leeds city centre
McLaren has submitted plans for a mixed-use development containing build-to-rent (BTR) homes and commercial space in Leeds city centre.
Dublin’s Morrison Hotel agrees €42.55m refinancing deal with Leumi UK
Specialist hotel lender Leumi UK has signed a €42.55m (£37.5m) facility deal to refinance the Morrison Hotel, a 145-room Hilton Curio-branded hotel in Dublin city centre.
GreenPoint ramps up expansion with £305m NCP acquisition
Alternatives investment firm GreenPoint Partners has snapped up a portfolio of 37 NCP car parks, with nearly 15,000 spaces in major UK cities, in a £305m deal.
RICS relaunches leadership hunt after failed attempt
RICS has launched a search for a chief executive officer after its hunt for a director-general failed to deliver a suitable candidate to head the institution.
GPE completes £190m sale of 50 Finsbury Square
Great Portland Estates (GPE) has completed the sale of City office block 50 Finsbury Square to a subsidiary of German family office Wirtgen Invest Holding for £190m.
Unlocking small sites for SMEs ‘key to tackling housing crisis’
Analysis reveals 1.6 million new homes could be built on unused parcels of land owned by local authorities
‘Whitehall power play’ sees Treasury take control of DLUHC spending
The Treasury has taken control of Michael Gove’s Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) spending powers in a move described as a “Whitehall power play”.