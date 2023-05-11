Lewis Berrill
Lewis is a news reporter at Property Week.
Contact info
- News
‘Real risk’ of buyers facing negative equity as Skipton launches 100% no-deposit mortgage
Fears have been raised that those seeking to get onto the property ladder via 100% mortgages could face negative equity in the future.
- News
Convene to open 45,000 sq ft City meetings and events venue
US hospitality operator Convene is to open a 45,000 sq ft City of London meetings and events venue at Greycoat and Mitsui Fudosan’s Sancroft redevelopment in St. Paul’s.
- News
Glenbrook wins appeal over 625,000 sq ft Wigan park
Developer Glenbrook has won a planning appeal to build a 625,000 sq ft business park in Wigan.
- News
Colliers recruits Mozaffari as head of energy and sustainability
Commercial real estate firm Colliers has recruited Alex Mozaffari as its head of energy and sustainability.
- News
Landsec to treble Myo flex office space in London
Landsec is set to treble the size of its flexible office brand by opening three new Myo locations in London this year.
- News
FEC submits application for 4,800 homes in Manchester
Far East Consortium (FEC) has submitted planning applications to build 4,800 new homes alongside commercial and social space as part of a wider £4bn, 15,000-home project in Manchester.
- News
Taylor Wimpey fined over River Llwyd pollution
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has been fined almost £500,000 over pollution running off a building site into the River Llwyd in Wales.
- News
Lidl submits plans for new multi-million-pound distribution centre in Leeds
German discount retailer Lidl has submitted a planning application for a multi-million-pound distribution centre in Leeds.