Peter Bill
Peter Bill on artificial certitude, real estate certainty
Last week, Microsoft founder Bill Gates suggested the coming of artificial intelligence (AI) was “every bit as important as the PC and the internet”. So I decided to put the much-touted AI app Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT) to the test.
New flight path for Canary Wharf
Tom Venner’s first public statement since joining Canary Wharf Group (CWG) as development director last July offers one clue about his main task. The job in question being to draw up a new masterplan covering the 130-acre estate.
Zombie offices are a scary prospect
Part two of a potted history of property. Penned to give a sense of perspective of what might be coming, given a downturn. Last month told of redundancy fears among agents. This month mulls the future for office values, given profound changes in demand.
Glimpsing the moon’s dark side
A potted history to give a sense of perspective of what might be coming: between mid-2007 and mid-2010, the top UK commercial agents shed 3,300 fee-earning staff, a decrease of around 20% during the deepest recession since the 1930s. Capital values fell by 24% between July 2007 and September 2008. ...
Time to keep calm and carry on
“When you’re feeling in the dumps/Don’t be silly chumps/Just purse your lips and whistle, that’s the thing, and…/Always Look on the bright side of life.”
New minister faces a hard road
It feels like a time for reflection. I’ll draw a curtain over my gauche joke when confronted by the Queen as she visited the RICS headquarters in 1999 to celebrate the centenary of its George Street home. Let’s stick to political thoughts, given that a new administration is finding its ...
Mighty monument to passing era
In late May, it took half an hour to half-circle the unfinished 330m-long Google Plex at King’s Cross, including stops to gawk and wonder if this skinny, 11-storey landscraper will one day become an object of Ozymandian curiosity. Maybe a stop on the tourist trail?
South Bank showdown
Last month, Michael Gove deployed his Section 31 powers again – this time to stop the demolition of the ITV Studios on the South Bank. His actions have threatened to chill relations with the property industry and heated up the debate on what counts as carbon-saving development. Peter Bill reports
Offices: abandon hope values
Abandon hope value, all ye who seek to double or treble the size of your office block.
Beware of Mike the Merciless
Mike the Merciless has been in action again. Last month, Michael Gove stun-gunned housebuilders into shelling out for cladding repairs.
Time to un-trap blighted blocks
It may seem churlish to ask Michael Gove to execute two further initiatives in favour of leaseholders trapped in blighted blocks. After all, look below at what the housing secretary has accomplished this month.
Sadiq Khan must open door to builders
London mayor Sadiq Khan would rather sup with the devil than a developer, even though the latter might be able to help with a looming political liability: namely broken promises on affordable housing delivery.
Pinch from planning registers
A tip for smaller landlords facing the forbidding prospect of spending £200/sq ft rejuvenating elderly office blocks in order to merit mandatory Energy Performance Rating ‘B’ by 2030.
Looking forward has more value
Duodecimals allowed the ‘taker off’ to calculate area by multiplying feet and inches by feet and inches, measured by ivory scale rule off paper plans.
RICS calls for primary valuation mechanism to shift off DCF method
A RICS report has called for the ‘primary mechanism’ for valuing real estate to shift from estimating the ‘exchange price’ to values based on future income calculated using discounted cashflow (DCF).
Airing tricky questions on gender
Last week a male principal at a public sector user of property services publicly admonished an agent for fielding an all-male team when pitching for work.
Planet Property is turning green
The age-old development model rests on the bedrock of being able to build back better – and the bigger the better. But this assumption is being undermined by climate change concerns, amplified by COP26 this month.
Time to peer into Pandora’s box
Do you recall the Pandora Papers? A box opened on 3 October to reveal the names of those who owned at least 1,500 UK properties worth £4bn.
A look back at the life of Centre Point's Harry Hyams
Peter Bill reappraises the life of Centre Point’s Harry Hyams, a man more interested in collecting than developing. Those who knew the real Harry talk of the man once vilified as ‘the Howard Hughes of Property’.
Three items of AOB for the RICS
There are three items of ‘any other business’ before the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors fully embarks on Agenda for Change 2.0.