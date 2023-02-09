Peter Bill

Peter Bill is a former property editor, journalist, columnist for the Evening Standard from 2007-15 and author of Planet Property. You can follow him on Twitter @peterproperty

    Insight

    Peter Bill on artificial certitude, real estate certainty

    2023-02-09T00:00:00

    Last week, Microsoft founder Bill Gates suggested the coming of artificial intelligence (AI) was “every bit as important as the PC and the internet”. So I decided to put the much-touted AI app Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT) to the test.

    Insight

    New flight path for Canary Wharf

    2023-01-11T00:00:00

    Tom Venner’s first public statement since joining Canary Wharf Group (CWG) as development director last July offers one clue about his main task. The job in question being to draw up a new masterplan covering the 130-acre estate.

    Insight

    Zombie offices are a scary prospect

    2022-12-07T00:00:00

    Part two of a potted history of property. Penned to give a sense of perspective of what might be coming, given a downturn. Last month told of redundancy fears among agents. This month mulls the future for office values, given profound changes in demand.

    Insight

    Glimpsing the moon’s dark side

    2022-11-09T00:00:00

    A potted history to give a sense of perspective of what might be coming: between mid-2007 and mid-2010, the top UK commercial agents shed 3,300 fee-earning staff, a decrease of around 20% during the deepest recession since the 1930s. Capital values fell by 24% between July 2007 and September 2008. ...

    Insight

    Time to keep calm and carry on

    2022-10-13T00:00:00

    “When you’re feeling in the dumps/Don’t be silly chumps/Just purse your lips and whistle, that’s the thing, and…/Always Look on the bright side of life.”

    Insight

    New minister faces a hard road

    2022-09-15T00:00:00

    It feels like a time for reflection. I’ll draw a curtain over my gauche joke when confronted by the Queen as she visited the RICS headquarters in 1999 to celebrate the centenary of its George Street home. Let’s stick to political thoughts, given that a new administration is finding its ...

    Insight

    Mighty monument to passing era

    2022-07-13T23:00:00

    In late May, it took half an hour to half-circle the unfinished 330m-long Google Plex at King’s Cross, including stops to gawk and wonder if this skinny, 11-storey landscraper will one day become an object of Ozymandian curiosity. Maybe a stop on the tourist trail?

    Online

    South Bank showdown

    2022-06-22T23:00:00

    Last month, Michael Gove deployed his Section 31 powers again – this time to stop the demolition of the ITV Studios on the South Bank. His actions have threatened to chill relations with the property industry and heated up the debate on what counts as carbon-saving development. Peter Bill reports

    News

    Offices: abandon hope values

    2022-06-15T23:00:00

    Abandon hope value, all ye who seek to double or treble the size of your office block.

    News

    Beware of Mike the Merciless

    2022-05-18T23:00:00

    Mike the Merciless has been in action again. Last month, Michael Gove stun-gunned housebuilders into shelling out for cladding repairs.

    News

    Time to un-trap blighted blocks

    2022-04-20T23:00:00

    It may seem churlish to ask Michael Gove to execute two further initiatives in favour of leaseholders trapped in blighted blocks. After all, look below at what the housing secretary has accomplished this month.

    Insight

    Sadiq Khan must open door to builders

    2022-03-24T00:00:00

    London mayor Sadiq Khan would rather sup with the devil than a developer, even though the latter might be able to help with a looming political liability: namely broken promises on affordable housing delivery.

    Insight

    Pinch from planning registers

    2022-02-24T00:00:00

    A tip for smaller landlords facing the forbidding prospect of spending £200/sq ft rejuvenating elderly office blocks in order to merit mandatory Energy Performance Rating ‘B’ by 2030.

    Insight

    Looking forward has more value

    2022-01-27T00:00:00

    Duodecimals allowed the ‘taker off’ to calculate area by multiplying feet and inches by feet and inches, measured by ivory scale rule off paper plans.

    News

    RICS calls for primary valuation mechanism to shift off DCF method

    2022-01-13T00:00:00

    A RICS report has called for the ‘primary mechanism’ for valuing real estate to shift from estimating the ‘exchange price’ to values based on future income calculated using discounted cashflow (DCF).

    Insight

    Airing tricky questions on gender

    2021-12-16T00:00:00

    Last week a male principal at a public sector user of property services publicly admonished an agent for fielding an all-male team when pitching for work.

    Insight

    Planet Property is turning green

    2021-11-25T00:00:00

    The age-old development model rests on the bedrock of being able to build back better – and the bigger the better. But this assumption is being undermined by climate change concerns, amplified by COP26 this month.

    Insight

    Time to peer into Pandora’s box

    2021-10-28T00:00:00

    Do you recall the Pandora Papers? A box opened on 3 October to reveal the names of those who owned at least 1,500 UK properties worth £4bn.

    Insight

    A look back at the life of Centre Point's Harry Hyams

    2021-10-07T00:00:00

    Peter Bill reappraises the life of Centre Point’s Harry Hyams, a man more interested in collecting than developing. Those who knew the real Harry talk of the man once vilified as ‘the Howard Hughes of Property’.

    Insight

    Three items of AOB for the RICS

    2021-09-23T00:00:00

    There are three items of ‘any other business’ before the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors fully embarks on Agenda for Change 2.0.

