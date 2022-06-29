Johnny Caddick
Johnny Caddick is director at Caddick Group
- Insight
Residents key to net zero target
Cutting carbon is crucial, but we also need to focus on how to improve the things we can’t directly control. We headed to Brighton last month for new property conference Footprint+.
- News
Residents are key to hitting net zero target
Cutting carbon is crucial, but we also need to focus on how to improve the things we can’t directly control. We headed to Brighton last month for new property conference Footprint+. The event largely focused on how the property industry can improve its carbon footprint from infrastructure development, which is ...
- Insight
Clock is ticking on sustainability
It is no secret that the built environment is responsible for 40% of the world’s total energy and process-related emissions, and the clock is ticking on achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.
- Insight
BTR looks to a healthier future
Lockdown is easing and parts of the nation are emerging from weeks of isolation. We’re not out of the woods yet, but a vision of normal life is visible on the horizon.
- Insight
Build-to-rent could help bail out retail
Western cities were largely created to accommodate cars and with this came the huge boom in retail parks and shopping malls across Britain and the US. Shopping and cars are both changing, though.
- Insight
Encouraging BTR is the best way to help renters
In a bid to drive up standards in the rental market,the government is considering introducing three-year minimum tenancies for private renters to give greater security of tenure, making renting more family friendly and bringing UK regulations in line with what is offered in much of mainland Europe and also in ...
- Professional
A turning point for development in regional cities
This year may well be remembered as the year when talk of rebalancing the economy away from London turned from rhetoric to reality.
- Professional
My working day
Johnny Caddick, director at Caddick Developments