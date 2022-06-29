Johnny Caddick

Johnny Caddick

Johnny Caddick is director at Caddick Group

  • Home energy performance mobile app shutterstock_514124713 Audio und werbung PW010722
    Insight

    Residents key to net zero target

    2022-06-29T23:00:00

    Cutting carbon is crucial, but we also need to focus on how to improve the things we can’t directly control. We headed to Brighton last month for new property conference Footprint+.

  • Smart tech net zero
    News

    Residents are key to hitting net zero target

    2022-06-24T10:41:00

    Cutting carbon is crucial, but we also need to focus on how to improve the things we can’t directly control. We headed to Brighton last month for new property conference Footprint+. The event largely focused on how the property industry can improve its carbon footprint from infrastructure development, which is ...

  • MODA GCS BIRDSEYE FINAL
    Insight

    Clock is ticking on sustainability

    2020-12-10T00:00:00

    It is no secret that the built environment is responsible for 40% of the world’s total energy and process-related emissions, and the clock is ticking on achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.

  • Moda Workout pic
    Insight

    BTR looks to a healthier future

    2020-07-02T00:00:00

    Lockdown is easing and parts of the nation are emerging from weeks of isolation. We’re not out of the woods yet, but a vision of normal life is visible on the horizon.

  • Moda Quarry_Hill View
    Insight

    Build-to-rent could help bail out retail

    2018-10-25T14:03:00

    Western cities were largely created to accommodate cars and with this came the huge boom in retail parks and shopping malls across Britain and the US. Shopping and cars are both changing, though.

  • Old brewery gardens prosperity
    Insight

    Encouraging BTR is the best way to help renters

    2018-07-05T05:38:00

    In a bid to drive up standards in the rental market,the government is considering introducing three-year minimum tenancies for private renters to give greater security of tenure, making renting more family friendly and bringing UK regulations in line with what is offered in much of mainland Europe and also in ...

  • Quarry_Hill SOYO
    Professional

    A turning point for development in regional cities

    2018-02-05T17:41:00

    This year may well be remembered as the year when talk of rebalancing the economy away from London turned from rhetoric to reality.

  • Professional

    My working day

    19 February 2010

    Johnny Caddick, director at Caddick Developments