Camilla Topham
Camilla Topham, co-founder of Distrkt
- Insight
Distrkt’s Camilla Topham on the not-so-dry January for hospitality
The market has never felt harder to predict. Early in January on a Tuesday evening I visited a West End foodhall and was astounded by how busy it was.
- Insight
A perfect storm for the hospitality sector
‘It’s never going to get worse than this’ was a phrase many in the hospitality sector muttered following the unprecedented economic turmoil that the Covid-19 pandemic brought to the sector.
- Insight
It’s time to support the hospitality sector
Two years into the pandemic and two rocky years for the hospitality sector of yo-yoing in and out of restrictions, reaching the pinnacle at the end of 2021 with the well-timed arrival of Omicron (just in time to ruin another Christmas). This resulted in the industry being hit hard during ...
- Insight
Hospitality will feed the UK's recovery
With the end of restrictions on the horizon, so-called ‘Freedom Day’ is now achingly close for the hospitality sector.
- Insight
Hospitality will have its winners
With lockdown easing, the sun shining and the success of the UK vaccine programme, there is optimism in the air for the hospitality sector and this is reflected by a huge increase in market activity, with many agents reporting a significant increase in viewings and offers, and deals starting to ...
- Professional
Why its vital to support mental health
From the start of the Distrkt journey, we have put people at the centre of our working culture. One of our earliest initiatives on launching was to prioritise wellbeing, and we encourage our team to go to the gym and break up the working day.
- Insight
Operators who survive will thrive
The hospitality sector is on its knees. It wrongly bore the brunt of the blame for the spread of Covid-19, which has continued to proliferate in spite of extensive closures. The tiering system has proved a further nightmare, singling out hospitality disproportionately.
- Insight
What happens next? Camilla Topham’s reforecast for 2020 and beyond
Property Week asked leading industry lights to reforecast H2 and beyond in light of Covid-19. In part one, top commercial agency and development figures share their outlooks for a post-lockdown world.
- Professional
The hospitality industry has been hit hard by lockdown
The hospitality industry is a huge part of the UK, both economically and as the backdrop to our memories and experiences. Recent growth has seen our dining scene become one of (if not the!) best in the world.
- Insight
2019 forecast: Camilla Topham (Disrkt)
”With fewer branded operators in the market, we foresee a further influx of independents taking advantage of opportunities to expand”
- Professional
Inspiring property’s next generation
The recent decision by the British Council of Shopping Centres (BCSC) to appoint me, in my role as chair of its NextGen committee, to its influential executive board has been met with resounding enthusiasm from the NextGen community.