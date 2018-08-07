Carl Dyer
Carl Dyer, head of planning at Irwin Mitchell
- Insight
Is the government’s housing target unachievable?
There are a few things that Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jeremy Corbyn agree on. One is that our planning system is not working, so it is disappointing that the new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) kicks the ‘too difficult’ can of meaningful reform further down the street.
- Insight
Labour’s proposals would make our housing crisis worse
In 1977, Olivia Newton John sang a love song, Making a Good Thing Better. Forty years later, Labour has just published its own version: a green paper that could be subtitled ‘Making a Bad Thing Worse’.
- Professional
PM out of touch with NPPF reform
Sajid Javid is still talking of fixing our broken housing market. The market isn’t broken: it’s reacting correctly to the broken planning system: supply is restricted, so prices go up.
- Online
Spring budget: fixing the 'broken' housing market
Sajid Javid has described the housing market as “broken”. Broken from decades of a planning system destroying the supply-side of the supply/demand balance, pushing up prices so that many first time buyers are middle-aged.