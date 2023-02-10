Vivienne King

Vivienne King is chief executive of Revo

    The Shopkeepers Campaign’s Vivienne King on the prospects for business rates reform

    2023-02-10T07:00:00

    In April, the long-awaited business rates revaluation comes into force. Commercial occupiers will be paying rates based on the true value of their premises on 1 April 2021, instead of values from 1 April 2015.

    Will Rishi bring Christmas cheer?

    2022-11-03T00:00:00

    As we head towards the Christmas retail season, the economic headwinds do not look great: inflation in double digits, output falling to the point of recession, the highest tax burden since the war, political instability domestically and conflict in Europe.

    Let’s stand out as a force for good

    2022-08-25T00:00:00

    Although many of today’s real estate firms are on a pathway towards managing their environmental impact, the route to managing social impact is at a very different stage.

    Time to dispel real estate myths

    2022-05-25T23:00:00

    In March, I had the pleasure of supporting an event by Revo and Hammerson exploring the barriers to diversity in real estate, our struggle to be representative of the society we serve and the difficulties in being understood as a net contributor to society. I was left pondering the question: ...

    It’s time to embed ESG in our DNA

    2022-01-27T00:00:00

    Real estate is arguably the world’s most visible industry, impacting the way we live, work and travel, and the way we interact with each other. As a result, our sector is uniquely positioned to create long-term environmental and social value, assimilated alongside creating shareholder value (its traditional purpose).

    Extended moratorium: taking from Peter to pay Paul

    2021-06-24T00:00:00

    Editor: It is true that Covid-19 has brought many retail and hospitality occupiers to crisis point – and some with little support from property owners.

    Rates reform vital to save retail

    2021-01-14T00:00:00

    The new Covid-19 variant makes things worse for retail when we hoped they might be better. The best hope for non-essential retail is a combination of furlough, meaningful grant levels and 100% business rates relief through to the end of the pandemic.

    Retail needs a lifeline to survive

    2020-07-16T00:00:00

    It’s hard to imagine how the past three months could have been any tougher for the retail property sector.